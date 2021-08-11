Logo
Rightcrowd & Microsoft Finalists for 2021 U.S. Outstanding Security Partnership Award

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SEATTLE, Aug. 11, 2021

SEATTLE, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- RightCrowd (ASX: RCW / OTCQB: RCWDF), a leading provider of safety, security and compliance solutions, announced today that, in partnership with Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ: MSFT), they have been jointly selected as finalists for the 2021 U.S. Outstanding Security Performance Awards, in the category of Outstanding Security Partnership.

RightCrowd CEO, Peter Hill said, "We are very pleased to be a finalist in partnership with Microsoft. RightCrowd has worked with Microsoft since the inception of our services to improve security and compliance outcomes which deliver value."

Microsoft Global Business Operations Systems Director, Mike Faddis said, "We are pursuing a vision for efficient modernization at enormous global scale. The partnership is structured to overcome various complexities and enable the continued creation of a set of security functions which are delivered globally for administrators, employees and contractors. The results are controls which mitigate risk, and scale user service well beyond the capacity of manual processes."

In 2021 the OSPAs deliver the sixth edition of the US awards. Finalists now go forward to the final phase of the competition and winners will be revealed on Thursday 23rd September at a virtual interactive awards gallery in partnership with ASIS International.

Commenting on the list of finalists, founder of the awards Professor Martin Gill said, "The OSPAs provide an important opportunity to recognise and celebrate the work of those dedicated individuals, companies and teams who deliver outstanding security products and services. All those that have been chosen represent the very best in the industry and should be very proud."

About U.S. OSPAs

The Outstanding Security Performance Awards (OSPAs) recognize and reward companies and individuals across the security sector. The OSPAs are designed to be both independent and inclusive, providing an opportunity for outstanding performers, whether buyers or suppliers, to be recognized and their success to be celebrated. The criteria for these awards are based on extensive research on key factors that contribute to and characterize outstanding performance. By researching and standardizing the award categories and criteria, the OSPAs scheme provides an opportunity for countries to run their own evidence based OSPAs schemes while maintaining an ability to compete on an international level in the future, 'World OSPAs'.

More information can be found at: https://us.theospas.com/2021/08/05/finalists-for-the-2021-us-ospas-announced/

About Microsoft

Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT @microsoft) enables digital transformation for the era of an intelligent cloud and an intelligent edge. Its mission is to empower every person and every organization on the planet to achieve more.

About RightCrowd

Founded in 2004, RightCrowd (ASX: RCW / OTCQB: RCWDF) is a global provider of safety, security and compliance solutions that manage the access and presence of people. RightCrowd has offices in Seattle, Belgium, Manila and the Gold Coast, with over 150 employees across a range of specialisations. Combined with our long-standing alliances with major security and business systems vendors, RightCrowd delivers world-class solutions to meet clients' most difficult security and compliance challenges. RightCrowd has invested over 17 years working with the best of the best in the physical security industry, and has successfully optimised business functions in major global organisations and industry verticals, including Fortune 50 and ASX 10 companies.

More information can be found at: www.rightcrowd.com

favicon.png?sn=CN71724&sd=2021-08-11 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/rightcrowd--microsoft-finalists-for-2021-us-outstanding-security-partnership-award-301352975.html

SOURCE RightCrowd Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN71724&Transmission_Id=202108110155PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN71724&DateId=20210811
