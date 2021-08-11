TriRx Hosted State and Community Leaders to Celebrate Acquisition of Shawnee, Kansas Facility

PR Newswire

NORWALK, Conn., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- TriRx Pharmaceutical Services, LLC, a leading international CDMO, hosted Kansas Lt. Governor David Toland, Shawnee Mayor Michelle Distler, State Senator Mike Thompson, Congresswoman Jo Ella Hoye, Congresswoman Cindy Neighbor, other Shawnee city leaders, representatives from The University of Kansas, Kansas State University, and key customers at a ribbon-cutting ceremony, Tuesday, August 10.

The celebration commemorated the acquisition of the Shawnee facility previously owned by Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE: ELAN). Dave Urbanek, Executive Vice President of Manufacturing and Quality for Elanco, attended to thank the employees for the exceptional support and contribution to Elanco, to commit to continuing long-term support for the site and to officially hand the ownership over to Timothy C. Tyson, Chairman and CEO of TriRx.

Additionally, TriRx celebrated the finalization of the site's long-term supply agreement with Elanco Animal Health, a global animal health leader dedicated to innovating and delivering products and services to prevent and treat disease in farm animals and pets.

Mr. Tyson stated, "We are proud that so many Kansas state leaders, stewards of the city of Shawnee, state universities, and key customers and partners joined the TriRx team to commemorate this exciting milestone."

On August 1, 2021, TriRx finalized and closed on an agreement with Elanco Animal Health to acquire the ownership and operations of its manufacturing site in Shawnee, Kansas. The Shawnee facility, employing approximately 300 personnel, offers robust contract manufacturing capabilities to human and animal health pharmaceutical clients.

The long-term supply agreement will assure a reliable supply of Elanco's products and provide a solid foundation for the site's operations. Increasing the utilization and efficiency of the facility, TriRx will contract manufacturer products for a growing portfolio of customers, including human health clients.

"Investment in the Shawnee facility and the highly skilled people critical to its operation are key components of our strategic plan," Tyson added. "We see much opportunity ahead as TriRx continues to strengthen its position as a leading contract development and manufacturing organization active in both the human and animal health markets."

Manufacturing capabilities at the Shawnee site include parenterals, topicals, non-sterile liquids, solid oral dose, and soft chews. The facility also features a pilot plant, quality control laboratories, veterinary technical services, and a large warehousing and distribution facility.

Mr. Tyson closed by saying, "We are looking forward to increasing the capabilities and efficiencies of this site's operations. The journey ahead will bring prosperity to TriRx, TriRx team members and stakeholders, and the broader Shawnee community. This site will represent a highly valued addition to the TriRx capabilities to continue to serve the rapidly expanding global biopharmaceutical market."

About TriRx

TriRx Pharmaceutical Services is a global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) serving biopharmaceutical and animal health markets. Headquartered approximately 50 miles outside of New York City in Norwalk, Connecticut, TriRx operates facilities in multiple regions providing state-of-the-art laboratory, manufacturing, packaging, warehousing, and technical service capabilities. Founded and led by a team of pharmaceutical industry executives, who have served as both contract service providers and outsourcing customers, TriRx has a profound and multifaceted understanding of client needs. It has the knowledge and commitment to deliver an exceptional experience on every project, consistently meeting or exceeding quality standards, regulatory requirements, on-time-in-full (OTIF) delivery, and all other customer requirements and expectations. Learn more at trirx.com.

