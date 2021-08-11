Logo
Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Buys Telos Corp, Quotient Technology Inc, Perion Network, Sells American Public Education Inc, B. Riley Financial Inc, ON24 Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Investment company Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd (Current Portfolio) buys Telos Corp, Quotient Technology Inc, Perion Network, Inotiv Inc, Porch Group Inc, sells American Public Education Inc, B. Riley Financial Inc, ON24 Inc, Quantum Corp, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owns 30 stocks with a total value of $569 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ophir+asset+management+pty+ltd/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd
  1. Stride Inc (LRN) - 1,397,703 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.22%
  2. Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) - 1,432,157 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.64%
  3. Telos Corp (TLS) - 1,236,604 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.68%
  4. Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) - 3,752,609 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.52%
  5. Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY) - 1,117,901 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.35%
New Purchase: Perion Network Ltd (PERI)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in Perion Network Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.11 and $22.14, with an estimated average price of $16.93. The stock is now traded at around $19.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 671,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Inotiv Inc (NOTV)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in Inotiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.9 and $31.42, with an estimated average price of $24.89. The stock is now traded at around $27.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 491,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Porch Group Inc (PRCH)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in Porch Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.13 and $20.66, with an estimated average price of $16.54. The stock is now traded at around $18.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 652,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: LifeMD Inc (LFMD)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in LifeMD Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.51 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $11.68. The stock is now traded at around $9.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 1,006,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Identiv Inc (INVE)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in Identiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $17.57, with an estimated average price of $15. The stock is now traded at around $16.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 672,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: RumbleON Inc (RMBL)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in RumbleON Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.59 and $43.85, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 245,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Telos Corp (TLS)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Telos Corp by 79.68%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $37.92, with an estimated average price of $33.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 1,236,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Quotient Technology Inc by 78.52%. The purchase prices were between $10.77 and $17.59, with an estimated average price of $13.41. The stock is now traded at around $8.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 3,752,609 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Thryv Holdings Inc by 35.35%. The purchase prices were between $23.4 and $36.32, with an estimated average price of $28.13. The stock is now traded at around $34.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 1,117,901 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Verint Systems Inc (VRNT)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Verint Systems Inc by 28.62%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $49, with an estimated average price of $46.35. The stock is now traded at around $42.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 510,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: VIZIO Holding Corp (VZIO)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in VIZIO Holding Corp by 29.68%. The purchase prices were between $20.99 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $23.49. The stock is now traded at around $20.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 831,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Synaptics Inc (SYNA)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Synaptics Inc by 141.66%. The purchase prices were between $117.08 and $155.58, with an estimated average price of $135.11. The stock is now traded at around $171.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 52,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: American Public Education Inc (APEI)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in American Public Education Inc. The sale prices were between $25.71 and $36.29, with an estimated average price of $30.34.

Sold Out: B. Riley Financial Inc (RILY)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in B. Riley Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $56.38 and $76.5, with an estimated average price of $69.64.

Sold Out: ON24 Inc (ONTF)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in ON24 Inc. The sale prices were between $31.63 and $48.51, with an estimated average price of $39.27.

Sold Out: Quantum Corp (QMCO)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Quantum Corp. The sale prices were between $6.79 and $9.3, with an estimated average price of $8.09.

Sold Out: A-Mark Precious Metals Inc (AMRK)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. The sale prices were between $35.11 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $44.51.

Sold Out: Avaya Holdings Corp (AVYA)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $25.88 and $30.4, with an estimated average price of $28.15.

Reduced: Apollo Medical Holdings Inc (AMEH)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd reduced to a holding in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc by 58.4%. The sale prices were between $26.44 and $62.81, with an estimated average price of $36.65. The stock is now traded at around $82.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.38%. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd still held 173,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Reduced: Ooma Inc (OOMA)

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd reduced to a holding in Ooma Inc by 23.08%. The sale prices were between $15.76 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $18.08. The stock is now traded at around $17.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd still held 575,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd. Also check out:

1. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd's Undervalued Stocks
2. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd keeps buying
