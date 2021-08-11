Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd Buys Telos Corp, Quotient Technology Inc, Perion Network, Sells American Public Education Inc, B. Riley Financial Inc, ON24 Inc

New Purchases: PERI, NOTV, PRCH, LFMD, INVE, RMBL, MODV,

PERI, NOTV, PRCH, LFMD, INVE, RMBL, MODV, Added Positions: TLS, QUOT, THRY, REZI, VRNT, VZIO, SYNA, IMBI, HROW, DOMO, RBBN, CRY, EVRI,

TLS, QUOT, THRY, REZI, VRNT, VZIO, SYNA, IMBI, HROW, DOMO, RBBN, CRY, EVRI, Reduced Positions: LRN, AMEH, CGNT, CGNT, AVID, OOMA, FRG, RDVT, INSE,

LRN, AMEH, CGNT, CGNT, AVID, OOMA, FRG, RDVT, INSE, Sold Out: APEI, RILY, ONTF, QMCO, AMRK, AVYA, SAII, ANDA,

Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Telos Corp, Quotient Technology Inc, Perion Network, Inotiv Inc, Porch Group Inc, sells American Public Education Inc, B. Riley Financial Inc, ON24 Inc, Quantum Corp, A-Mark Precious Metals Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd. As of 2021Q2, Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd owns 30 stocks with a total value of $569 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Stride Inc (LRN) - 1,397,703 shares, 7.89% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 15.22% Resideo Technologies Inc (REZI) - 1,432,157 shares, 7.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.64% Telos Corp (TLS) - 1,236,604 shares, 7.39% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 79.68% Quotient Technology Inc (QUOT) - 3,752,609 shares, 7.13% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 78.52% Thryv Holdings Inc (THRY) - 1,117,901 shares, 7.02% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 35.35%

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in Perion Network Ltd. The purchase prices were between $14.11 and $22.14, with an estimated average price of $16.93. The stock is now traded at around $19.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.53%. The holding were 671,314 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in Inotiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $18.9 and $31.42, with an estimated average price of $24.89. The stock is now traded at around $27.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.31%. The holding were 491,983 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in Porch Group Inc. The purchase prices were between $12.13 and $20.66, with an estimated average price of $16.54. The stock is now traded at around $18.800000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 652,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in LifeMD Inc. The purchase prices were between $6.51 and $17.28, with an estimated average price of $11.68. The stock is now traded at around $9.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.08%. The holding were 1,006,783 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in Identiv Inc. The purchase prices were between $10.68 and $17.57, with an estimated average price of $15. The stock is now traded at around $16.900000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.01%. The holding were 672,780 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd initiated holding in RumbleON Inc. The purchase prices were between $31.59 and $43.85, with an estimated average price of $38.73. The stock is now traded at around $36.340000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.74%. The holding were 245,252 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Telos Corp by 79.68%. The purchase prices were between $27.85 and $37.92, with an estimated average price of $33.76. The stock is now traded at around $28.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.28%. The holding were 1,236,604 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Quotient Technology Inc by 78.52%. The purchase prices were between $10.77 and $17.59, with an estimated average price of $13.41. The stock is now traded at around $8.000000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 3.14%. The holding were 3,752,609 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Thryv Holdings Inc by 35.35%. The purchase prices were between $23.4 and $36.32, with an estimated average price of $28.13. The stock is now traded at around $34.320000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.83%. The holding were 1,117,901 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Verint Systems Inc by 28.62%. The purchase prices were between $43.87 and $49, with an estimated average price of $46.35. The stock is now traded at around $42.160000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.9%. The holding were 510,199 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in VIZIO Holding Corp by 29.68%. The purchase prices were between $20.99 and $28.23, with an estimated average price of $23.49. The stock is now traded at around $20.520000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.86%. The holding were 831,125 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd added to a holding in Synaptics Inc by 141.66%. The purchase prices were between $117.08 and $155.58, with an estimated average price of $135.11. The stock is now traded at around $171.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.84%. The holding were 52,469 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in American Public Education Inc. The sale prices were between $25.71 and $36.29, with an estimated average price of $30.34.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in B. Riley Financial Inc. The sale prices were between $56.38 and $76.5, with an estimated average price of $69.64.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in ON24 Inc. The sale prices were between $31.63 and $48.51, with an estimated average price of $39.27.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Quantum Corp. The sale prices were between $6.79 and $9.3, with an estimated average price of $8.09.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in A-Mark Precious Metals Inc. The sale prices were between $35.11 and $56.35, with an estimated average price of $44.51.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd sold out a holding in Avaya Holdings Corp. The sale prices were between $25.88 and $30.4, with an estimated average price of $28.15.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd reduced to a holding in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc by 58.4%. The sale prices were between $26.44 and $62.81, with an estimated average price of $36.65. The stock is now traded at around $82.010000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -1.38%. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd still held 173,990 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd reduced to a holding in Ooma Inc by 23.08%. The sale prices were between $15.76 and $24.2, with an estimated average price of $18.08. The stock is now traded at around $17.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.57%. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd still held 575,672 shares as of 2021-06-30.