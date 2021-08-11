Bottomline Launches Real-Time Watchlist Screening

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Bottomline Launches Real-Time Watchlist Screening

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Screens originator, beneficiary and counter-party transactions against official international sanctions lists

PORTSMOUTH, N.H., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bottomline ( EPAY), a leading provider of financial technology that makes complex business payments simple, smart and secure, today announced the availability of Bottomline Watchlist Screening (WLS) delivered by lightweight API implementation through Bottomline’s SaaS technology. Bottomline’s payments expertise, shaped across multiple junctions of the payment lifecycle, helped engineer a sanctions solution that can reduce false-positives dramatically, offers faster go-live and is less costly than many alternatives. The first North American financial institution and the first multinational corporate customers are implementing Watchlist Screening.

WLS is available to financial institutions and corporates globally, who can easily implement it with existing Bottomline secure payments solutions or as a standalone solution. WLS screens originator, beneficiary and counter-party transactions in real-time against official sanctions lists built into the solution and published by international regulatory bodies including the EU, HMT, OFAC, OFSI and UN.

Bottomline Watchlist Screening’s integrated sanctions lists empower financial institutions and corporates to:

  • Comply with Anti-Money Laundering (AML)/Counter Terrorist Financing (CTF), Know Your Customer (KYC) and Wire Transfer Regulations (WTR2) — including AML, CTF and KYC screening, and AML and KYC compliance
  • Centralize and automate transaction Sanctions screening, including alerting, workflows and reporting to overcome limited compliance/risk resources available to manage and process large volumes of data
  • Implement and refine AML/CTF risk models to reduce false positives when identifying and screening sanctioned and high-risk entities.

Global financial and corporate organizations rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, state of the art fraud detection, insider fraud protection, behavioral analytics, consolidated cash management and regulatory compliance solutions. Bottomline’s fraud and financial crime solutions for Banking include Secure Payments, Insider Fraud, Enterprise Case Manager and Compliance solutions, which are used by hundreds of banks worldwide to manage fraud across all fraud types and also used by Bottomline to protect our own payment network. Bottomline’s capabilities have been recognized in the Major Players category of the IDC Marketscape: World Enterprise Fraud Management in Banking 2020 Vendor Assessment #US45617020, July 2020.

“Financial institutions and enterprises continue to struggle to screen ever-growing volumes of customer and transaction data against a variety of watchlists,” said Arin Ray, Senior Analyst with Celent's Securities & Investments practice. “Ongoing regulatory scrutiny around the world, always evolving watchlists and the increasing complexity of a globally-interconnect financial system have exposed the limitations of traditional technology solutions in screening. The need for real-time, integrated sanctions intelligence is becoming an imperative.”

“Bottomline is committed to fighting fraud and financial crime across the full life of a payment in the highly digital, global and regulated world of transactions,” said Omri Kletter, VP, Fraud and Financial Crime, Bottomline. “We’ve embarked on a journey to disrupt the sanction screening market. This shake-up aims to help banks and corporates comply with the regulation in a modern way, with dramatically lowered false-positive results.

Using a SaaS-based approach, our view across payment junctions lets us extend our fraud expertise to bring corporates and financial institutions a watchlist screening offering that is easy to use, fast to implement and offers core protection across the lifecycle of payments.”

Learn more about Bottomline Watchlist Screening and Fraud and Financial Crime capabilities. Visit Bottomline.com.

About Bottomline:
Bottomline ( EPAY) makes complex business payments simple, smart, and secure. Corporations and banks rely on Bottomline for domestic and international payments, efficient cash management, automated workflows for payment processing and bill review, and state of the art fraud detection, behavioral analytics and regulatory compliance solutions. Thousands of corporations around the world benefit from Bottomline solutions. Headquartered in Portsmouth, NH, Bottomline delights customers through offices across the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific. For more information visit www.bottomline.com

Media Contact:

John Stevens
Bottomline
[email protected]
001 (978) 914-0735

Jacqueline Powell
Bottomline
[email protected]
0044 789 4256448

ti?nf=ODMwNjMxMyM0MzQ4MjQzIzIwMDQ5MzM=
Bottomline-Technologies-Inc-.png

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment