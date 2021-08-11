Logo
Viomi Technology Co., Ltd to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on Wednesday, August 25, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Earnings Call Scheduled for 8:00 a.m. ET on August 25, 2021

GUANGZHOU, China, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Viomi Technology Co., Ltd (“Viomi” or the “Company”) ( VIOT), a leading IoT @ Home technology company in China, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 unaudited financial results on Wednesday, August 25, 2021, before the open of the U.S. markets.

The Company’s management will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM U.S. Eastern Time on August 25, 2021 (8:00 PM Beijing/Hong Kong time on August 25, 2021).

Dial-in details for the earnings conference call are as follows:

United States (toll free):800-289-0438
International:+1 323-794-2423
Hong Kong (toll free):800-961-105
Mainland China (toll free):400-120-9101
Conference ID:6252740

Additionally, a live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the Company’s investor relations website at http://ir.viomi.com.

A replay of the conference call will be accessible by phone two hours after the conclusion of the live call at the following numbers, until August 31, 2021:

United States:+1 888-203-1112
International:+1 719-457-0820
Hong Kong:+852 5808-3200
Mainland China:400-120-1651
Replay Access Code:6252740

About Viomi Technology

Viomi’s mission is to redefine the future home via the concept of IoT @ Home.

Viomi has developed a unique IoT @ Home platform consisting an ecosystem of innovative IoT-enabled smart home products, together with a suite of complementary consumable products and value-added businesses. This platform provides an attractive entry point into the consumer home, enabling consumers to intelligently interact with a broad portfolio of IoT products in an intuitive and human-like manner to make daily life more convenient, efficient and enjoyable, while allowing Viomi to grow its household user base and capture various additional scenario-driven consumption events in the home environment.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.viomi.com.

For investor and media inquiries, please contact:

In China:

Viomi Technology Co., Ltd
Cecilia Li
E-mail: [email protected]

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Emilie Wu
Tel: +86 21-6039-8363
E-mail: [email protected]

In the United States:

The Piacente Group, Inc.
Brandi Piacente
Tel: +1 212-481-2050
E-mail: [email protected]


