Aurora Mobile Releases 2Q2021 State of the Internet Research Report

The report’s key insights include:

The average number of apps installed per device continued to grow: In the second quarter of 2021, the total number of app installations per capita of mobile netizens continued to rise, reaching 66, and the average daily app usage time per capita was 5.1 hours, a decrease of 0.2 hours from the previous quarter and a decrease of 0.9 hours from the same period last year.





In the second quarter of 2021, the user time spent for the short video industry accounted for 29.8%, compared to 20.4% in the instant messaging industry which was in second place. In addition, online video time spent continued its downward trend, with Q2 accounting for 7.3%, compared with the previous quarter this was lower by 0.7%, and a decrease of 1.6% compared with the same period last year. Online Grocery Comparison – Dingdong vs Miss Fresh: At the end of June 2021, two fresh produce e-commerce and logistics platforms, Dingdong and Miss Fresh, were listed on the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq, respectively. In the second quarter, MAU of the two platforms increased significantly. In June 2021, MAU of Dingdong reached 9.5 million, and DAU reached 6.7 million.



From June’s active users based on city distribution, MAU of Miss Fresh in first-tier cities accounted for 60.6%, with 29.4% majority stake of users from Beijing. MAU in first-tier cities of Dingdong reached 50.0%, with the largest portion of 27% of users in Shanghai.





In June 2021, MAU of Tesla app reached 764,000, an increase of 2.2 times on a year-over-year comparison, and MAU of Xpeng Auto app reached 152,000, an increase of 2.3 times.

For a free copy of Aurora Mobile’s 2Q2021 Internet Research Report, please visit https://www.jiguang.cn/reports/542. For more detailed information regarding this report, please contact Alan Wong: [email protected]

About Aurora Mobile Limited

Founded in 2011, Aurora Mobile is a leading mobile developer service provider in China. Aurora Mobile is committed to providing efficient and stable push notification, one-click verification, and APP traffic monetization services to help developers improve operational efficiency, grow and monetize. Meanwhile, Aurora Mobile's vertical applications have expanded to market intelligence, financial risk management, empowering various industries to improve productivity and optimize decision-making.

For more information, please visit http://ir.jiguang.cn/

