Vensica Therapeutics Inks Strategic Partnership with Merz

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Vensica Therapeutics Inks Strategic Partnership with Merz

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Vensica and Merz establish urology treatment platform

PR Newswire

MISGAV, Israel, Aug. 11, 2021

MISGAV, Israel, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Vensica Therapeutics ("Vensica"), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, announced that it has signed a strategic collaboration agreement with Merz Therapeutics, a business of the Merz Group and a leader in the field of neurotoxins Vensica has licensed Merz's botulinum neurotoxin A (Xeomin®) for needle-free use in urological procedures. Merz has acquired an equity position in Vensica.

Vensica_Therapeutics.jpg

Vensica's needle-free platform for drug delivery, will be utilized for botulinum toxin type A delivery into the urinary bladder for the treatment of different urology indications including overactive bladder, neurogenic bladder, and interstitial cystitis. Today's gold standard treatment requires needle injections of the neurotoxin into the bladder wall. Vensica's needle-free platform makes for a far superior patient experience and resolves many needle-associated issues, including pain, urinary retention, and a generally more complicated procedure. The Vensica platform is expected to enable more efficacious treatment through more uniform delivery of the neurotoxin.

Vensica's distribution of its delivery device, combined with Merz's Xeomin® provides urologists with a full platform solution and enhanced patient experience.

Vensica CEO Avner Geva commented, "This agreement allows Vensica to accelerate our clinical trials and regulatory process. Additionally, the Vensica-Merz complete platform allows expansion of the number of urological indications that can be treated, including bladder cancer."

Vensica Chair, Nissim Darvish, M.D., Ph.D., added, "With the licensing of Xeomin®, a highly purified neurotoxin, we've achieved an important milestone for the company. Our unique, needle-free delivery system unlocks the potential of neurotoxins for urology and beyond."

"The collaboration with Vensica is a great example for our Merz Corporate Venture Capital Initiative," states Jörg Bergler, COO Merz Group. "Here, we are investing globally in companies who are pursuing innovative, breakthrough science. As an experienced partner, we are not only granting Vensica access to our toxin but also offer know-how and experience for the development and preparation of the regulatory approval process in an advisory capacity."

Stefan Brinkmann, CEO Merz Therapeutics: "This strategic, long-term partnership with Vensica allows us to expand into the attractive market of overactive bladder. It perfectly reflects the potential and capabilities of our neurotoxin platform for the development of sizeable non-movement disorder indications, pursuing our promise to create better outcomes for more patients. We strongly believe in the innovative and less invasive treatment of bladder diseases using Vensica's ultrasound-assisted delivery catheter and are therefore looking forward to bringing this new treatment option to the patients together with our partner Vensica."

About Vensica Therapeutics

Vensica is a urology therapeutics company based out of Israel. The company is developing a unique platform for drug delivery for several urinary bladder indications, based on a proprietary ultrasound-assisted drug delivery system. The company was founded in 2015 by Avner Geva, (Yale, B.Sc, Technion, M.Sc) and is led and backed by medical and therapeutics leaders, including chairman M.D., Ph.D, Nissim Darvish, Lew Pell, Laborie, The Trendlines Group (SGX: 42T) (OTCQX: TRNLY), and The Israel Innovation Authority.

About Merz

Merz Group is a global, diversified company based in Frankfurt, Germany, with the three businesses Merz Aesthetics, Merz Therapeutics and Merz Consumer Care. The company is family-owned for over 112 years and is distinguished by its commitment to innovation, long-term perspective, and focus on profitable growth. In fiscal year 2019/20 (June 30), Merz generated revenue of EUR 981.5 million. The company employs 3,212 people in 28 countries worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.merz.com.

Contact:
Avner Geva, Chief Executive Officer
[email protected]
Phone: 972-54-4959544

favicon.png?sn=LN70679&sd=2021-08-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/vensica-therapeutics-inks-strategic-partnership-with-merz-301352962.html

SOURCE Vensica Therapeutics

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN70679&Transmission_Id=202108110400PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN70679&DateId=20210811
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment