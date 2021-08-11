Logo
Cryder Capital Partners LLP Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Microsoft Corp, Charter Communications Inc

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
London, X0, based Investment company Cryder Capital Partners LLP (Current Portfolio) buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Microsoft Corp, Charter Communications Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cryder Capital Partners LLP. As of 2021Q2, Cryder Capital Partners LLP owns 10 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Cryder Capital Partners LLP's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/cryder+capital+partners+llp/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Cryder Capital Partners LLP
  1. Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 100,178 shares, 13.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.41%
  2. Facebook Inc (FB) - 694,753 shares, 12.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.90%
  3. Blackstone Inc (BX) - 2,394,843 shares, 12.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.14%
  4. HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 1,121,719 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.76%
  5. Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 784,846 shares, 11.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.20%
Added: Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (TMO)

Cryder Capital Partners LLP added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 28.36%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $540.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 383,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Cryder Capital Partners LLP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.20%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 784,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)

Cryder Capital Partners LLP added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 20.14%. The purchase prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65. The stock is now traded at around $766.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 281,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)

Cryder Capital Partners LLP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $195.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 725,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Visa Inc (V)

Cryder Capital Partners LLP added to a holding in Visa Inc by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $238.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 431,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)

Cryder Capital Partners LLP added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 20.31%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $367.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 253,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.



Here is the complete portfolio of Cryder Capital Partners LLP. Also check out:

1. Cryder Capital Partners LLP's Undervalued Stocks
2. Cryder Capital Partners LLP's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Cryder Capital Partners LLP's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Cryder Capital Partners LLP keeps buying
