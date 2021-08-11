Cryder Capital Partners LLP Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Microsoft Corp, Charter Communications Inc

Added Positions: TMO, FB, BX, GOOG, MSFT, HCA, CHTR, BABA, V, MA,

London, X0, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Microsoft Corp, Charter Communications Inc, Alibaba Group Holding, Visa Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Cryder Capital Partners LLP. As of 2021Q2, Cryder Capital Partners LLP owns 10 stocks with a total value of $1.9 billion. These are the details of the buys and sells.

Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 100,178 shares, 13.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.41% Facebook Inc (FB) - 694,753 shares, 12.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.90% Blackstone Inc (BX) - 2,394,843 shares, 12.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.14% HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 1,121,719 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.76% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 784,846 shares, 11.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.20%

Cryder Capital Partners LLP added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 28.36%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $540.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 383,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cryder Capital Partners LLP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.20%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 784,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cryder Capital Partners LLP added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 20.14%. The purchase prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65. The stock is now traded at around $766.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 281,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cryder Capital Partners LLP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $195.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 725,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cryder Capital Partners LLP added to a holding in Visa Inc by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $238.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 431,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Cryder Capital Partners LLP added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 20.31%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $367.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 253,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.