Cryder Capital Partners LLP Buys Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Microsoft Corp, Charter Communications Inc

These are the top 5 holdings of Cryder Capital Partners LLP
- Alphabet Inc (GOOG) - 100,178 shares, 13.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.41%
- Facebook Inc (FB) - 694,753 shares, 12.55% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 18.90%
- Blackstone Inc (BX) - 2,394,843 shares, 12.09% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 19.14%
- HCA Healthcare Inc (HCA) - 1,121,719 shares, 12.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 17.76%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 784,846 shares, 11.05% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 20.20%
Cryder Capital Partners LLP added to a holding in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc by 28.36%. The purchase prices were between $441 and $508.24, with an estimated average price of $471.32. The stock is now traded at around $540.370000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 2.22%. The holding were 383,281 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Cryder Capital Partners LLP added to a holding in Microsoft Corp by 20.20%. The purchase prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66. The stock is now traded at around $286.440000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.86%. The holding were 784,846 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Charter Communications Inc (CHTR)
Cryder Capital Partners LLP added to a holding in Charter Communications Inc by 20.14%. The purchase prices were between $605.5 and $721.45, with an estimated average price of $671.65. The stock is now traded at around $766.500000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.77%. The holding were 281,761 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (BABA)
Cryder Capital Partners LLP added to a holding in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd by 21.33%. The purchase prices were between $206.08 and $244.01, with an estimated average price of $222.15. The stock is now traded at around $195.730000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 1.5%. The holding were 725,479 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Visa Inc (V)
Cryder Capital Partners LLP added to a holding in Visa Inc by 20.10%. The purchase prices were between $211.73 and $237.32, with an estimated average price of $228.16. The stock is now traded at around $238.070000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.88%. The holding were 431,093 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Mastercard Inc (MA)
Cryder Capital Partners LLP added to a holding in Mastercard Inc by 20.31%. The purchase prices were between $356.05 and $395.65, with an estimated average price of $371.26. The stock is now traded at around $367.840000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.81%. The holding were 253,642 shares as of 2021-06-30.
