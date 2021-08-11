Ntv Asset Management Llc Buys ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares Gold Trust, Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc

- New Purchases: SBIO, PAVE, RZV, COM, XLB, PRNT, RWR, FM, DJD, ROOF, DRIV, REM, HYD, FALN, STE, VGT, VONG, XLK, ERTH, HSY, FPF, GAMR, DFUS,
- Added Positions: IEZ, XLE, AMZN, FDN, RSP, IWM, PICK, SRLN, VRP, DIA, PSP, ARKK, XHE, KRE, SJNK, MUB, IWD, VONV, UTF, CMCSA, SO, ROBO, HYG, IWR, MBB, EFA, KMB, MOO, DUK, MRK, FLOT, CVX, VIG, DOW, BP, VICI,
- Reduced Positions: IAU, QQQ, IPO, XLF, SHY, AAPL, IGIB, T, JETS, TFC, UBSI, OEF, SMH, DVY, MSFT, GS, TMO, EWJ, IPAY, CWB, WMT, IVW, JNJ, EFV, PFE, CQQQ, VZ, CIBR, XLI, FPX, LLY, HD, COP, CL, BA, BLOK, TOTL, AXP, V, JPM, KHC, VTRS, PG, FLRN, RDS.A, NEAR, AMGN, IBUY, BCE, BDX, D, QQEW, GSK, CHIQ, INTC, MTUM, SLV, CTVA, WELL, AEP, WBA, LMT, IVV, AGG, BMY, RTX, ORCL, TRP, SPYD, DD, PEY, QCOM, HIG,
- Sold Out: PFF, ASG, NKE, LOW, NVDA, SMMF, IAGG,
For the details of NTV ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ntv+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolioThese are the top 5 holdings of NTV ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC
- S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 68,223 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14%
- PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 56,814 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59%
- Apple Inc (AAPL) - 146,367 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37%
- Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,152 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74%
- iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 119,343 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%
Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.03 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $47.94. The stock is now traded at around $44.033900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 74,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF (PAVE)
Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 111,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF (RZV)
Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $99.54, with an estimated average price of $92.7. The stock is now traded at around $93.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 25,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF (COM)
Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.56 and $30.67, with an estimated average price of $29.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 48,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Materials Select Sector SPDR (XLB)
Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $85.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 16,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: ARK 3D Printing ETF (PRNT)
Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in ARK 3D Printing ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $40.24, with an estimated average price of $38.3. The stock is now traded at around $38.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 34,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF (IEZ)
Ntv Asset Management Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 641.93%. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $14.6. The stock is now traded at around $13.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 148,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLE)
Ntv Asset Management Llc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 40.74%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 109,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Amazon.com Inc (AMZN)
Ntv Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 25.60%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3320.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM)
Ntv Asset Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.16%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $222.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers (PICK)
Ntv Asset Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $45.69. The stock is now traded at around $47.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 76,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN)
Ntv Asset Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 142.66%. The purchase prices were between $44.9 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: iShares U.S. Preferred Stock (PFF)
Ntv Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27.Sold Out: Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc (ASG)
Ntv Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $8.34 and $9.28, with an estimated average price of $8.83.Sold Out: Nike Inc (NKE)
Ntv Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.Sold Out: Lowe's Companies Inc (LOW)
Ntv Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.Sold Out: NVIDIA Corp (NVDA)
Ntv Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58.Sold Out: Summit Financial Group Inc (SMMF)
Ntv Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Summit Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.01 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.57.Reduced: iShares Gold Trust (IAU)
Ntv Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 55.64%. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $32.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Ntv Asset Management Llc still held 174,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF (JETS)
Ntv Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF by 52.17%. The sale prices were between $24.07 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $23.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Ntv Asset Management Llc still held 12,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.Reduced: ConocoPhillips (COP)
Ntv Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 21.55%. The sale prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Ntv Asset Management Llc still held 5,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.
Here is the complete portfolio of NTV ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC. Also check out:
1. NTV ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. NTV ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. NTV ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that NTV ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC keeps buying
Please Login to leave a comment