Ntv Asset Management Llc Buys ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF, Sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares Gold Trust, Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc

New Purchases: SBIO, PAVE, RZV, COM, XLB, PRNT, RWR, FM, DJD, ROOF, DRIV, REM, HYD, FALN, STE, VGT, VONG, XLK, ERTH, HSY, FPF, GAMR, DFUS,

SBIO, PAVE, RZV, COM, XLB, PRNT, RWR, FM, DJD, ROOF, DRIV, REM, HYD, FALN, STE, VGT, VONG, XLK, ERTH, HSY, FPF, GAMR, DFUS, Added Positions: IEZ, XLE, AMZN, FDN, RSP, IWM, PICK, SRLN, VRP, DIA, PSP, ARKK, XHE, KRE, SJNK, MUB, IWD, VONV, UTF, CMCSA, SO, ROBO, HYG, IWR, MBB, EFA, KMB, MOO, DUK, MRK, FLOT, CVX, VIG, DOW, BP, VICI,

IEZ, XLE, AMZN, FDN, RSP, IWM, PICK, SRLN, VRP, DIA, PSP, ARKK, XHE, KRE, SJNK, MUB, IWD, VONV, UTF, CMCSA, SO, ROBO, HYG, IWR, MBB, EFA, KMB, MOO, DUK, MRK, FLOT, CVX, VIG, DOW, BP, VICI, Reduced Positions: IAU, QQQ, IPO, XLF, SHY, AAPL, IGIB, T, JETS, TFC, UBSI, OEF, SMH, DVY, MSFT, GS, TMO, EWJ, IPAY, CWB, WMT, IVW, JNJ, EFV, PFE, CQQQ, VZ, CIBR, XLI, FPX, LLY, HD, COP, CL, BA, BLOK, TOTL, AXP, V, JPM, KHC, VTRS, PG, FLRN, RDS.A, NEAR, AMGN, IBUY, BCE, BDX, D, QQEW, GSK, CHIQ, INTC, MTUM, SLV, CTVA, WELL, AEP, WBA, LMT, IVV, AGG, BMY, RTX, ORCL, TRP, SPYD, DD, PEY, QCOM, HIG,

IAU, QQQ, IPO, XLF, SHY, AAPL, IGIB, T, JETS, TFC, UBSI, OEF, SMH, DVY, MSFT, GS, TMO, EWJ, IPAY, CWB, WMT, IVW, JNJ, EFV, PFE, CQQQ, VZ, CIBR, XLI, FPX, LLY, HD, COP, CL, BA, BLOK, TOTL, AXP, V, JPM, KHC, VTRS, PG, FLRN, RDS.A, NEAR, AMGN, IBUY, BCE, BDX, D, QQEW, GSK, CHIQ, INTC, MTUM, SLV, CTVA, WELL, AEP, WBA, LMT, IVV, AGG, BMY, RTX, ORCL, TRP, SPYD, DD, PEY, QCOM, HIG, Sold Out: PFF, ASG, NKE, LOW, NVDA, SMMF, IAGG,

Charleston, WV, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF, Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF, Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF, iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF, The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund, sells iShares U.S. Preferred Stock, iShares Gold Trust, Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc, ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF, Nike Inc during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Ntv Asset Management Llc. As of 2021Q2, Ntv Asset Management Llc owns 247 stocks with a total value of $565 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of NTV ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/ntv+asset+management+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

S&P 500 ETF TRUST ETF (SPY) - 68,223 shares, 5.16% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 0.14% PowerShares QQQ Trust Ser 1 (QQQ) - 56,814 shares, 3.56% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 3.59% Apple Inc (AAPL) - 146,367 shares, 3.54% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 2.37% Microsoft Corp (MSFT) - 52,152 shares, 2.50% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.74% iShares Select Dividend ETF (DVY) - 119,343 shares, 2.46% of the total portfolio. Shares reduced by 1.76%

Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in ALPS Medical Breakthroughs ETF. The purchase prices were between $44.03 and $50.74, with an estimated average price of $47.94. The stock is now traded at around $44.033900. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.64%. The holding were 74,484 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Global X U.S. Infrastructure Development ETF. The purchase prices were between $24.67 and $27.14, with an estimated average price of $25.94. The stock is now traded at around $27.090000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.51%. The holding were 111,695 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Invesco S&P SmallCap 600 Pure Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $85.47 and $99.54, with an estimated average price of $92.7. The stock is now traded at around $93.510000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.43%. The holding were 25,411 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Direxion Auspice Broad Commodity Strategy ETF. The purchase prices were between $27.56 and $30.67, with an estimated average price of $29.47. The stock is now traded at around $30.770000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.26%. The holding were 48,150 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in Materials Select Sector SPDR. The purchase prices were between $78.46 and $88.3, with an estimated average price of $83.85. The stock is now traded at around $85.310000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 16,382 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ntv Asset Management Llc initiated holding in ARK 3D Printing ETF. The purchase prices were between $35.39 and $40.24, with an estimated average price of $38.3. The stock is now traded at around $38.850000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.24%. The holding were 34,815 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ntv Asset Management Llc added to a holding in iShares U.S. Oil Equipment & Services ETF by 641.93%. The purchase prices were between $12.22 and $17.05, with an estimated average price of $14.6. The stock is now traded at around $13.190000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.35%. The holding were 148,385 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ntv Asset Management Llc added to a holding in The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund by 40.74%. The purchase prices were between $46.59 and $55.62, with an estimated average price of $51.5. The stock is now traded at around $49.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.3%. The holding were 109,931 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ntv Asset Management Llc added to a holding in Amazon.com Inc by 25.60%. The purchase prices were between $3094.08 and $3505.44, with an estimated average price of $3316.5. The stock is now traded at around $3320.680000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.15%. The holding were 1,202 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ntv Asset Management Llc added to a holding in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 22.16%. The purchase prices were between $211.53 and $232.54, with an estimated average price of $224.52. The stock is now traded at around $222.600000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.14%. The holding were 18,834 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ntv Asset Management Llc added to a holding in BTC iShares MSCI Global Metals & Mining Producers by 21.28%. The purchase prices were between $41.51 and $50.22, with an estimated average price of $45.69. The stock is now traded at around $47.300000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.11%. The holding were 76,431 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ntv Asset Management Llc added to a holding in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 142.66%. The purchase prices were between $44.9 and $45.95, with an estimated average price of $45.47. The stock is now traded at around $45.670000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 17,248 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ntv Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in iShares U.S. Preferred Stock. The sale prices were between $37.52 and $39.04, with an estimated average price of $38.27.

Ntv Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Liberty All Star Growth Fund Inc. The sale prices were between $8.34 and $9.28, with an estimated average price of $8.83.

Ntv Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Nike Inc. The sale prices were between $127.11 and $155.95, with an estimated average price of $134.55.

Ntv Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Lowe's Companies Inc. The sale prices were between $186.2 and $211.31, with an estimated average price of $195.5.

Ntv Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in NVIDIA Corp. The sale prices were between $133.48 and $200.27, with an estimated average price of $159.58.

Ntv Asset Management Llc sold out a holding in Summit Financial Group Inc. The sale prices were between $22.01 and $26.96, with an estimated average price of $24.57.

Ntv Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in iShares Gold Trust by 55.64%. The sale prices were between $32.52 and $68.08, with an estimated average price of $35.07. The stock is now traded at around $32.930000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.67%. Ntv Asset Management Llc still held 174,850 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ntv Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in ESS U.S.Global Jets ETF by 52.17%. The sale prices were between $24.07 and $27.84, with an estimated average price of $26.13. The stock is now traded at around $23.170000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.07%. Ntv Asset Management Llc still held 12,100 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Ntv Asset Management Llc reduced to a holding in ConocoPhillips by 21.55%. The sale prices were between $48.65 and $61.39, with an estimated average price of $55.67. The stock is now traded at around $56.480000. The impact to a portfolio due to this sale was -0.02%. Ntv Asset Management Llc still held 5,461 shares as of 2021-06-30.