Krasney Financial LLC Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF,

Mendham, NJ, based Investment company Current Portfolio ) buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Growth Fund, sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF, , Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Krasney Financial LLC. As of 2021Q2, Krasney Financial LLC owns 119 stocks with a total value of $292 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 352,380 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07% SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 559,470 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65% SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS (TIPX) - 783,324 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.55% SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 468,546 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08% SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) - 196,921 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. New Position

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $68.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 196,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 398,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 54,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 53,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $45.13 and $48.21, with an estimated average price of $46.86. The stock is now traded at around $46.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 22,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.99 and $52.09, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 51.15%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $89.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 18,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $153.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 24.08%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $104.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 46.36%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $57.57. The stock is now traded at around $55.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 20.73%. The purchase prices were between $66.91 and $68, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 27.28%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $411.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87.

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78.

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.