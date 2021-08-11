Krasney Financial LLC Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF,

- New Purchases: MDYV, SPTI, JMST, DFAC, DGRS, JHMM, HPQ, ICSH, USMF, PXH, NXST, AGNC, VOD, DFAT, XLE, PBJ, GNMA, QYLD, COST, NUSC, PSCM, ESGU, MRNA, PRFZ, MDT,
- Added Positions: TIPX, SPYV, SPYG, USMV, ORCL, XLK, SPDW, EFAV, SPTS, XLI, XLY, SPEM, QABA, XLC, PSJ, GOOGL, JPM, XLF, XLV, VGIT, UNH, CMCSA, QRVO, FB, GWX, BR, NFLX, VLUE, VCSH, AVGO, TSLA, SPLG, BLK, BX, SPYD, DGRW, MDY,
- Reduced Positions: T, BIL, ACN, MINT, XOM, SPY, QUAL, NEE, SLYV, MTUM, JPST, V, PLD, STPZ, SPTL, SPSB, DEM, VMBS, NAVI, KMI, NTAP, MRK, MFC, MAN, CSCO, GM, BGS, NVDA, GS, SPTM, GSK, VIAC,
- Sold Out: AAPL, VUG, ITE, VIG, MSFT, AMAT, VTV, IWD, URI, AMZN, CAT, VBR, BAC, MS, INTC, IVV, TIP, LLY, EEMV, VNQ, VOT, CFG, VEU, MAS, ALL, VYM, SCHW, ROST, VOE, LKQ, SYK, HD, IEF, APD, MBB, CTXS, JNJ, VWO, NOC, VBK, TSN, INGR, IJR, STLD, ANET, LEG, WBA, VEA, AGZ, IWF, AMGN, CI, FSLR, DVY, SCZ, UNP, EXC, PAYX, PFE, MCD, IT, KR, BIIB, NEM, RIO, PEP, DIS, ESS, GIS, IPG, PG, PGR, UPS, SHY, LOW, DE, MGA, KMB, ABT, O, SCHD, VOO, BP, TMO, BSV, IWP, OEF, ANTM, GSLC, MGK, IBM, VO, CVS, NWL, PCH, SO, TXN, WMT, IDV, IWM, HMC, DGRO, EFV, ITOT, TLH, VB, BRK.B, BA, SBUX, BY, AGG, IGV, IHI, IWN, SCHO, XLU, MO, BMY, CSX, CVX, CLX, KO, F, HOLX, MDLZ, PFIS, BABA, FBGX, VSS,
These are the top 5 holdings of Krasney Financial LLC
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 352,380 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07%
- SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 559,470 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65%
- SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS (TIPX) - 783,324 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.55%
- SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 468,546 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08%
- SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) - 196,921 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $68.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 196,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)
Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 398,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)
Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 54,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)
Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 53,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)
Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $45.13 and $48.21, with an estimated average price of $46.86. The stock is now traded at around $46.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 22,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.New Purchase: John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM)
Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.99 and $52.09, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)
Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 51.15%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $89.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 18,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)
Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $153.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)
Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 24.08%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $104.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA)
Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 46.36%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $57.57. The stock is now traded at around $55.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)
Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 20.73%. The purchase prices were between $66.91 and $68, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)
Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 27.28%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $411.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 947 shares as of 2021-06-30.Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)
Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)
Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87.Sold Out: (ITE)
Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27.Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)
Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78.Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)
Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)
Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.
