Krasney Financial LLC Buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF,

Author's Avatar
insider
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image
Mendham, NJ, based Investment company Krasney Financial LLC (Current Portfolio) buys SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF, SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF, JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF, Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF, WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Growth Fund, sells Apple Inc, Vanguard Growth ETF, , Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF, Microsoft Corp during the 3-months ended 2021Q2, according to the most recent filings of the investment company, Krasney Financial LLC. As of 2021Q2, Krasney Financial LLC owns 119 stocks with a total value of $292 million. These are the details of the buys and sells.

For the details of Krasney Financial LLC's stock buys and sells, go to https://www.gurufocus.com/guru/krasney+financial+llc/current-portfolio/portfolio

These are the top 5 holdings of Krasney Financial LLC
  1. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (SPYG) - 352,380 shares, 7.60% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.07%
  2. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV) - 559,470 shares, 7.58% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 3.65%
  3. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays 1-10 Year TIPS (TIPX) - 783,324 shares, 5.67% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 9.55%
  4. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) - 468,546 shares, 4.92% of the total portfolio. Shares added by 2.08%
  5. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV) - 196,921 shares, 4.56% of the total portfolio. New Position
New Purchase: SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (MDYV)

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF. The purchase prices were between $65.12 and $70.42, with an estimated average price of $68.27. The stock is now traded at around $68.260000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.56%. The holding were 196,921 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI)

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF. The purchase prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27. The stock is now traded at around $32.540000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 4.42%. The holding were 398,459 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST)

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF. The purchase prices were between $50.98 and $51.07, with an estimated average price of $51.02. The stock is now traded at around $51.080000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.95%. The holding were 54,209 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC)

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF. The purchase prices were between $25.86 and $26.98, with an estimated average price of $26.54. The stock is now traded at around $27.380000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.49%. The holding were 53,335 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Growth Fund (DGRS)

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in WisdomTree U.S. SmallCap Dividend Growth Fund. The purchase prices were between $45.13 and $48.21, with an estimated average price of $46.86. The stock is now traded at around $46.225000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.37%. The holding were 22,972 shares as of 2021-06-30.

New Purchase: John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF (JHMM)

Krasney Financial LLC initiated holding in John Hancock Multifactor Mid Cap ETF. The purchase prices were between $48.99 and $52.09, with an estimated average price of $51.13. The stock is now traded at around $52.970000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.21%. The holding were 12,005 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Oracle Corp (ORCL)

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in Oracle Corp by 51.15%. The purchase prices were between $70.17 and $84.61, with an estimated average price of $78.06. The stock is now traded at around $89.640000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.17%. The holding were 18,448 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLK)

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in Technology Select Sector SPDR ETF by 21.39%. The purchase prices were between $131.07 and $147.82, with an estimated average price of $139.76. The stock is now traded at around $153.250000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.16%. The holding were 17,532 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Industrial Select Sector SPDR (XLI)

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in Industrial Select Sector SPDR by 24.08%. The purchase prices were between $98.14 and $105.2, with an estimated average price of $102.11. The stock is now traded at around $104.180000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.08%. The holding were 12,079 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (QABA)

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 46.36%. The purchase prices were between $54.22 and $59.69, with an estimated average price of $57.57. The stock is now traded at around $55.650000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.05%. The holding were 9,181 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF (VGIT)

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Government Bond ETF by 20.73%. The purchase prices were between $66.91 and $68, with an estimated average price of $67.48. The stock is now traded at around $68.050000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 7,496 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Added: UnitedHealth Group Inc (UNH)

Krasney Financial LLC added to a holding in UnitedHealth Group Inc by 27.28%. The purchase prices were between $364.37 and $420.89, with an estimated average price of $398.06. The stock is now traded at around $411.780000. The impact to a portfolio due to this purchase was 0.03%. The holding were 947 shares as of 2021-06-30.

Sold Out: Apple Inc (AAPL)

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Apple Inc. The sale prices were between $122.15 and $136.96, with an estimated average price of $129.28.

Sold Out: Vanguard Growth ETF (VUG)

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Growth ETF. The sale prices were between $256.7 and $287.23, with an estimated average price of $271.87.

Sold Out: (ITE)

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in . The sale prices were between $32.01 and $32.52, with an estimated average price of $32.27.

Sold Out: Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF (VIG)

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation FTF. The sale prices were between $146.42 and $155.96, with an estimated average price of $152.78.

Sold Out: Microsoft Corp (MSFT)

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Microsoft Corp. The sale prices were between $235.77 and $271.4, with an estimated average price of $253.66.

Sold Out: Applied Materials Inc (AMAT)

Krasney Financial LLC sold out a holding in Applied Materials Inc. The sale prices were between $114.88 and $143.05, with an estimated average price of $134.34.



Here is the complete portfolio of Krasney Financial LLC.

1. Krasney Financial LLC's Undervalued Stocks
2. Krasney Financial LLC's Top Growth Companies, and
3. Krasney Financial LLC's High Yield stocks
4. Stocks that Krasney Financial LLC keeps buying
