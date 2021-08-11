VMware Accelerates Healthcare Providers' Adoption of Cloud Services

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

VMware Accelerates Healthcare Providers' Adoption of Cloud Services

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

In the wake of the global pandemic, healthcare providers are expanding their telehealth offerings and increasingly opting to host these and other remote patient monitoring and analytics workloads in the cloud. To help ease the transition to the cloud, VMware (NYSE: VMW) today announced GE Healthcare will leverage VMware SD-WAN, now part of VMware SASE, to seamlessly deliver cloud-based services to GE Healthcare customers.

“Patient monitoring and diagnostic data analysis are moving from the datacenter to the edge. With this shift, healthcare providers and their technology partners require a software-defined, high-performing, secure network,” said Sanjay Uppal, senior vice president and general manager, Service Provider and Edge, VMware. “VMware SD-WAN provides this network overlay to prioritize and move high-fidelity, latency-sensitive data to the cloud and between edge locations. Leveraging VMware SD-WAN enables GE Healthcare to offer rapid, more securely deployed, and easily accessed virtual care solutions.”

GE Healthcare recently launched OnWatch Network Edge to assist customers that consume GE Healthcare’s cloud-hosted services. To rapidly deliver these services to customers without compromising quality of service or security of patient data, GE Healthcare leverages VMware SD-WAN with OnWatch Network Edge. VMware is the first SD-WAN partner to integrate its technology with OnWatch Network Edge in this manner.

“GE Healthcare offers a suite of precision healthcare applications that are both on-premises and cloud-based. OnWatch Network Edge provides an easy way to deploy these large-scale integrations quickly and more securely. VMware’s SD-WAN technology enables reliable deployment of latency-sensitive and data-intensive applications,” said Paul Jones, Global Product Manager for GE Healthcare.

This is not the first time VMware and GE Healthcare have teamed up. GE Healthcare previously integrated VMware’s AIOps solution, Edge Network Intelligence, with its OnWatch Network Performance solution that helps healthcare providers proactively analyze and monitor their enterprise and clinical networks.

To learn more about VMware SASE (Secure Access Service Edge) that delivers VMware SD-WAN, among other networking and security services, as well as how VMware is working with healthcare customers:

*Disclaimer: Requires real time HL7 data feed from clinical devices.

About VMware

VMware software powers the world’s complex digital infrastructure. The company’s cloud, app modernization, networking, security, and digital workspace offerings help customers deliver any application on any cloud across any device. Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, VMware is committed to being a force for good, from its breakthrough technology innovations to its global impact. For more information, please visit https%3A%2F%2Fwww.vmware.com%2Fcompany.html.

VMware and VMware SD-WAN are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. or its subsidiaries in the United States and other jurisdictions.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210811005300r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005300/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment