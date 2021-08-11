CooTek Presents at 2021 ChinaJoy, Building Momentum for High-quality Development with Cooperation Partners

PR Newswire

SHANGHAI, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- CooTek (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE: CTK) ("CooTek" or the "Company"), a fast-growing global mobile internet company, today announced that CooTek presented its "global game products and international operation platform" at the China Digital Entertainment Expo and Conference 2021 (ChinaJoy). Cootek's "game full-process service" resources which are accessible to cooperation partners and its game distribution advantages have gained attention from many cooperation partners (CPs).

CooTek Games distributes around the world, achieving scaled-up development

CooTek Games is an essential part of CooTek's content strategy in the entertainment sector. With its own content experience and growth strength, CooTek Games has continued to attain iterative upgrades and incubation, forming a matrix of independently developed mobile games with light, fast and thin features. These games are popular among the game-consuming people with a fast-paced lifestyle.

By enhancing internal R&D and external investments and partnerships, CooTek Games has formed a mobile game matrix for the global market, releasing dozens of games to date with more than 10 million users.

CooTek Games has invested several games studios domestically and overseas. After years of development, these studios have gained traction in their respective fields. CooTek Games will also continue to aggregate upstream and downstream resources in the industry to provide developers with one-stop distribution and full-process services.

One-stop distribution and full-process service helps developers to scale-up

The one-stop distribution and full-process service of CooTek Games is based on algorithmic big data and strong technical capability. It provides whole-process services that address market demand ranging from game development and growth to commercialization model optimization and online distribution. Cootek Games reaches a synergy with CooTek's global pan-entertainment content ecology. It shares the algorithmic big data, user resources and distribution advantages of each product line to maximize the scale-up of game products.

Take the game distribution platform "Fantastic LeDou", which was showcased by CooTek at ChinaJoy, as an example. The platform is committed to making fun games visible to more people, bringing more opportunities to quality developers, and allowing players to enjoy fun content easily. It also strives to improve its basic capabilities by constructing a distribution system and the enrichment of quality content to meet users' personalized content needs.

Fantastic LeDou continuously expand the volume of games through independent research and external CPs. After one and a half months, it has begun to take shape as a platform from the initial four independently developed games. At present, the platform includes 127 games covering synthesis, elimination, and puzzles, among which 11 were independently developed, 8 were launched through in-depth cooperation with game CPs, and 108 through preliminary cooperation with game CPs. By introducing more high-quality game CPs, Fantastic LeDou has helped CooTek Games gain more revenue by providing these CPs with customized solutions and inspiring more motivated and passionate contents.

CooTek Games collaborates with more CPs for win-win cooperation

CooTek has successfully entered many domestic and international markets with its outstanding experience in casual game R&D, distribution and operation. Since CooTek values both exporting culture and building distribution channels, it opens up its pan-entertainment content ecology to connect more outstanding CPs and collaborate with internal and external resources to jointly prosper the gaming industry.

With the growth of the game market, cooperation between the overseas market and the Chinese market has increased significantly, creating a precious opportunity for domestic game companies to go abroad. The exchanges between the overseas and domestic industry at the Expo also demonstrate the future trend of Chinese games going international. Cootek will continue to stand at the forefront of the global market to address the needs of game players and empower developers with its global distribution and operating experience. The Company aim at producing more excellent games to the global market, providing more opportunity for high-quality developers to go internationally.

About CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

CooTek is a mobile internet company with a global vision that offers content-rich mobile applications, focusing on three categories: online literature, scenario-based content apps and mobile games. CooTek's mission is to empower everyone to enjoy relevant content seamlessly. CooTek's user-centric and data-driven approach has enabled it to release appealing products to capture mobile internet users' ever-evolving content needs and helps it rapidly attract targeted users.

For more information on CooTek, please visit https://ir.cootek.com.

For investor enquiries, please contact:

CooTek (Cayman) Inc.

Mr. Robert Yi Cui

Email: [email protected]

ICA Investor Relations (Asia) Limited

Mr. Kevin Yang

Phone: +86-21-8028-6033

E-mail: [email protected]

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cootek-presents-at-2021-chinajoy-building-momentum-for-high-quality-development-with-cooperation-partners-301353110.html

SOURCE CooTek (Cayman) Inc.