Hyzon Motors To Provide Hydrogen-Powered Fuel Cell Heavy Truck For Commercial Vehicle Trial With Total Transportation Services In California

ROCHESTER, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Hyzon Motors Inc.'s hydrogen fuel cell-powered truck will hit the road soon in California in its first customer trial in the United States.

Hyzon (NASDAQ:HYZN), a leading global supplier of zero-emission fuel cell electric heavy vehicles, announced today the signing of a trial agreement with Total Transport Services Inc (TTSI), a prominent port trucking company in Southern California and a leading provider of logistics services with distinct expertise in distributing imports within the US and Canada. Under the agreement, Hyzon will provide a Class 8 heavy-duty fuel cell electric truck to TTSI for a 30-day trial in Q4.

The truck, built on a 2022 Freightliner Cascadia chassis, is expected to have 600 peak horsepower and a range of up to 400 miles. Because of those specifications, the truck can be placed into TTSI's existing operations, hauling up to 82,000lbs gross combined vehicle weight (GCVW), a standard load for TTSI, and taking advantage of the public heavy-duty hydrogen refueling station in Wilmington, CA, nearby TTSI's Long Beach Custom's House operations.

The trial will mark TTSI's first experience with a zero-emissions vehicle capable of 400 miles range.

"Deploying the truck in real operations was a key requirement for us," said Vic LaRosa, president of TTSI. "TTSI's trucks run 18-20 hours each day, hauling heavy loads. Hyzon's FCEVs provide the quick refueling and high performance necessary to meet these operational needs."

During the trial, TTSI plans to run a full load from Long Beach to Sacramento, before exhibiting the vehicle at the NorCal Fleet Academy & Expo, October 6-7, 2021. Prior to arriving at TTSI, the Hyzon Class 8 fuel cell truck is expected to be part of the Ride & Drive at the ACTExpo Conference in Long Beach, CA on August 31st - September 1, 2021.

According to TTSI, about 13,000-14,000 trucks operate at the Long Beach port every year, emitting about 2,600 tons of CO2. As such, transitioning these fleets to zero-emissions would have an outsized impact on the emissions levels in the area and thus the surrounding communities.

"TTSI has led the way in contributing to California's clean-air initiatives by implementing new technologies ahead of the curve," said Hyzon CEO Craig Knight. "Their use case – high utilization, heavy loads, focused around a central location – is very common and is precisely what Hyzon has been fulfilling internationally. Through this trial, Hyzon and TTSI will demonstrate how zero-emissions trucking in the US can be achieved in the near-term."

TTSI aims to eventually operate a 100% zero-emissions fleet, a goal which it has pursued for over a decade by adopting new, lower-emission technologies as they become available. Originally a fully diesel fleet, TTSI has been transitioning to liquid natural gas (LNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and hybrid models. With Hyzon's zero-emissions FCEVs, TTSI could reach its sustainability goals quickly.

About Hyzon Motors Inc.

Headquartered in Rochester, N.Y., with U.S. operations also in Chicago and Detroit, and international operations in the Netherlands, Singapore, Australia and China, Hyzon is a leader in hydrogen mobility. Hyzon is a pure-play hydrogen mobility company with an exclusive focus on hydrogen in the commercial vehicle market. Utilizing its proven and proprietary hydrogen fuel cell technology, Hyzon aims to supply zero-emission heavy duty trucks and buses to customers in North America, Europe and around the world. The company is contributing to the escalating adoption of hydrogen vehicles through its demonstrated technology advantage, leading fuel cell performance and history of rapid innovation. Visit www.hyzonmotors.com.

About TTSI

TTSI is a leading provider of logistics services with distinct expertise in distributing imports within the US and Canada. The company is headquartered in Southern California and also has operations in Southern and Northern California, Tacoma, Virginia, and Chicago. For more information, visit www.ttsi.com.

