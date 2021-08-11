Omni-Lite Industries Awarded Follow-On Contract for RF/Microwave Control Component for Prime Defense Customer

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Omni-Lite Industries Canada, Inc. (the "Company" or “Omni-Lite”; TSXV: OML), a designer and manufacturer of precision high performance components for aerospace & defense, transportation, and communication applications is pleased to announce today that it received a new follow-on order valued at in excess of US$100,000 for a custom high voltage switch driver from a top-tier defense prime contractor to the U.S. Department of Defense. The drivers, produced by its New Hampshire-based Monzite division, are expected to ship in this fiscal year‘s fourth quarter and will be utilized in an X-Band sensor on an airborne platform which provides high speed data links and radio detection and ranging.



Monzite’s drivers provide the industry’s highest levels of speed at high power, which can improve critical system performance required in advanced defense airborne sensor systems.

“This follow-on contract award is yet another example and validation of Monzite’s technical strength in delivering, as a AS9100C-certified high performance microwave electronics manufacturer, high-speed, high power microwave components that addresses the ongoing and increasing demands of our key aerospace and military customers,” commented David Robbins, Chief Executive Officer of Omni-Lite.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. is an innovative company that develops and manufactures mission critical, precision components utilized by Fortune 100 companies in the aerospace and defense industries.

