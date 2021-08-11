Sonoco Announces Price Increase for Paperboard Tubes and Cores

HARTSVILLE, S.C., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sonoco (: SON) today announced it will raise the price for all paperboard tubes and cores by a minimum of 8 percent, effective with shipments in the United States and Canada, on or after September 10, 2021.



“Significant market tightness and additional inflationary cost pressures to our primary raw materials (uncoated recycled paperboard and adhesives) make this increase necessary,” said Doug Schwartz, Division Vice President and General Manager, North America Tubes and Cores. “Despite these market and supply chain challenges, we remain committed to maintaining the quality and service that our customers have become accustomed to when working with Sonoco.”

Sonoco is the largest producer of paper-based tubes and cores in North America, which are used to serve the paper, plastic film, textile and tape and specialty industries. For more information about Sonoco’s complete line of paperboard tubes and cores or to learn more about current pricing, please visit the Company’s website www.sonoco.com or contact the Company at 800-377-2692.