W&T Offshore to Participate in Upcoming Investor Conferences

HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- W&T Offshore, Inc. (: WTI) (“W&T” or the “Company”) today announced that the Company will be participating in two upcoming investor conferences.



The Company will participate in EnerCom, Inc.’s The Oil and Gas Conference in Denver, Colorado where Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Tracy W. Krohn is scheduled to make a presentation on Tuesday, August 17th at 4:00 pm Mountain Time. Senior management will also host one-on-one meetings with investors that day. The presentation will be webcast live and archived on W&T’s website, www.wtoffshore.com, in the “Investors” section. An updated investor slide deck will be posted in the “Investors” section of W&T’s website under “Presentations” on Tuesday morning, August 17th, 2021.

The Company will also participate in the virtual Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Investor Conference on Tuesday, August 24th, 2021 by hosting one-on-one meetings with investors and will not be making a formal presentation.

About W&T Offshore

W&T Offshore, Inc. is an independent oil and natural gas producer with operations offshore in the Gulf of Mexico and has grown through acquisitions, exploration and development. The Company currently has working interests in 41 producing fields in federal and state waters and has under lease approximately 622,000 gross acres, including approximately 435,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf and approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater. A majority of the Company’s daily production is derived from wells it operates. For more information on W&T, please visit the Company’s website at www.wtoffshore.com.

