Greif, Inc. Announces a $70 Per Ton Price Increase on All Uncoated Recycled Paperboard (URB) Grades and an 8.5% Increase on Tube and Core and Protective Packaging Products

DELAWARE, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Greif, Inc. (NYSE: GEF, GEF.B), a global leader in industrial packaging products and services, announced today that it is implementing a $70 per ton price increase for all grades of uncoated recycled paperboard (URB) and an 8.5 percent increase on all tube and core and protective packaging products. The uncoated recycled paperboard increase is effective today with new orders and shipments on and after September 13, 2021. This is in addition to the $50 per ton price increase implemented on July 26, 2021. The tube and core and protective packaging products increase is effective with shipments on and after September 24, 2021. This is in addition to the 6 percent price increase implemented on August 6, 2021. These price increases are in response to continued robust demand across the Greif paperboard network and ongoing cost pressures with raw materials, labor and transportation.

Greif is a global leader in industrial packaging products and services and is pursuing its vision: In industrial packaging, be the best performing customer service company in the world. The Company produces steel, plastic and fibre drums, intermediate bulk containers, reconditioned containers, flexible products, containerboard, uncoated recycled paperboard, coated recycled paperboard, tubes and cores and a diverse mix of specialty products. The Company also manufactures packaging accessories and provides filling, packaging and other services for a wide range of industries. In addition, Greif manages timber properties in the southeastern United States. The Company is strategically positioned in over 40 countries to serve global as well as regional customers. Additional information is on the Company's website at www.greif.com.

