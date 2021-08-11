MYND Life Sciences Announces DTC Eligibility

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - MYND Life Sciences Inc.(CSE: MYND) (OTC: MYNDF) ("MYND") is a drug research and development company focused on novel psychedelic drug development, diagnostic approaches and pharmaceuticals and vaccines is pleased to announce that it is now eligible for Depository Trust Company ("DTC") services in relation to the Company's listing on the OTC. Through the OTC listing, investors from the United States may more easily trade MYNDF stock, in addition to MYND's listing on the CSE "MYND" in Canada.

"We are excited to receive DTC eligibility, which not only provides the Company with access to a broader range of US-based investors but also provides additional opportunities for investors in the US to acquire MYND shares", said MYND CEO, Dr. Lyle Oberg. "There are 300 million persons world-wide suffering from major depressive disorder and other related conditions who have not been well-served by the existing class of SSRIs to treat depression. We are convinced we have the scientific capacity, the intellectual property and the right leadership to achieve the first substantive innovation in this drug class in a generation."

DTC is a subsidiary of the Depository Trust and Clearing Corporation (DTCC), one of the world's largest securities depositories that manages the electronic clearing and settlement of publicly-traded companies. MYND is now eligible to be electronically cleared and settled, which will streamline the process of trading, enhance liquidity, and provide direct access to investors in the United States OTC capital markets.

For more information and to subscribe to the Company's mailing list, please visit https://myndsciences.com/contact/

ABOUT MYND LIFE SCIENCES

MYND Life Sciences is a medicinal biotech company focused on neuro-pharmaceutical drug development. The Company is advancing medicinal substances through rigorous science and clinical trials.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Dr. Lyle Oberg, CEO

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.myndsciences.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Often, but not always, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "estimates", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will" be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements or information involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements of MYND to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or information contained in this news release.

Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of the content of this news release.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mynd-life-sciences-announces-dtc-eligibility-301353150.html

SOURCE Mynd Life Sciences Inc.