PYC Therapeutics to Host Quarterly Investor Call on August 17 at 9 a.m. AWST | 11 a.m. AEST

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

SAN DIEGO and PERTH, Australia, Aug. 11, 2021

SAN DIEGO and PERTH, Australia, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- PYC Therapeutics (ASX: PYC), a biotechnology company combining two complementary platform technologies (selective drug delivery and precision drug design) to develop a new generation of RNA therapeutics to change the lives of patients with inherited diseases, today announced it will host an investor call on August 17, 2021 at 9 a.m. AWST/11 a.m. AEST (August 16, 9 p.m. U.S. ET / 6 p.m. U.S. PT) to discuss corporate and pipeline updates.

PYC_Therapeutics_Logo.jpg

Attendees can submit questions ahead of the call via email to [email protected] and register for the call here:
https://us06web.zoom.us/meeting/register/tZEscO6oqDgrHtw4SxCeFo6U012lE61MJ1JC

A link to the call will be available in the "Events" section on the "Investors & Media" page of the PYC website at https://pyctx.com/investor-center/ and a recording will also be made available at this location after the call.

About PYC Therapeutics
PYC Therapeutics (ASX: PYC) is a development-stage biotechnology company pioneering a new generation of RNA therapeutics that utilize PYC's proprietary library of naturally derived cell penetrating peptides to overcome the major challenges of current genetic medicines. PYC believes its PPMO (Peptide conjugated Phosphorodiamidate Morpholino Oligomer) technology enables a safer and more effective RNA therapeutic to address the underlying drivers of a range of genetic diseases for which no treatment solutions exist today. The Company is leveraging its leading-edge science to develop a pipeline of novel therapies including three preclinical stage programs focused on inherited eye diseases and preclinical discovery efforts focused on neurodegenerative diseases. PYC's discovery and laboratory operations are located in Australia, and the Company's preclinical, clinical, regulatory and corporate operations are based in San Diego, California. For more information, visit pyctx.com, or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Forward looking statements
Any forward-looking statements in this ASX announcement have been prepared on the basis of a number of assumptions which may prove incorrect and the current intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs about future events are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, many of which are outside the Company's control. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from assumptions or expectations expressed or implied in this ASX announcement include known and unknown risks. Because actual results could differ materially to assumptions made and the Company's current intentions, plans, expectations and beliefs about the future, you are urged to view all forward-looking statements contained in this ASX announcement with caution. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

CONTACTS:
INVESTORS
Deborah Elson/Matthew De Young
Argot Partners
[email protected]
[email protected]

MEDIA
Leo Vartorella
Argot Partners
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NY71362&sd=2021-08-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/pyc-therapeutics-to-host-quarterly-investor-call-on-august-17-at-9-am-awst--11-am-aest-301352758.html

SOURCE PYC Therapeutics

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NY71362&Transmission_Id=202108110700PR_NEWS_USPR_____NY71362&DateId=20210811
