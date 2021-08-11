Logo
Haemonetics 1st Quarter Fiscal Year 2022 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Financial release accessible online

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2021

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE: HAE) announced that financial results for its first quarter fiscal 2022, which ended July 3, 2021, are available on its Investor Relations website.

Haemonetics_Corporation_Logo.jpg

The Company will host a conference call and webcast with investors and analysts to discuss and answer questions about the results at 8:00 a.m. ET on August 11, 2021. The conference call and webcast can be accessed with the following information:

  • U.S. / Canada toll free (877) 848-8880; International (716) 335-9512
  • Conference ID required for access: 1674067
  • A live webcast of the call can be accessed on Haemonetics' Investor Relations website or via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/i5w7z4hk

In addition, the Company has posted to its Investor Relations website the earnings release and analytical tables and supplemental information that will be referenced on its conference call and webcast, direct links to which are available below.

Direct link to 1Q FY22 Earnings Release:
https://haemonetics.gcs-web.com/static-files/ae3b0356-e98b-45b5-95da-300a335114d7

Direct link to 1Q FY22 Analytical Tables and Supplemental Information:
https://haemonetics.gcs-web.com/static-files/7aef5a76-0b37-40ea-91ce-d6b0592279ea

A replay of the conference call and webcast will be available for one year beginning on August 11, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. ET using the conference call webcast link provided in this press release.

About Haemonetics
Haemonetics (NYSE: HAE) is a global healthcare company dedicated to providing a suite of innovative medical products and solutions for customers, to help them improve patient care and reduce the cost of healthcare. Our technology addresses important medical markets: blood and plasma component collection, the surgical suite and hospital transfusion services. To learn more about Haemonetics, visit www.haemonetics.com.

Investor Contact

Media Contact

Olga Guyette, Director-Investor Relations

Josh Gitelson, Director-Global Communications

(781) 356-9763

(781) 356-9776

[email protected]

[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=NE70826&sd=2021-08-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/haemonetics-1st-quarter-fiscal-year-2022-earnings-release-available-on-investor-relations-website-301352522.html

SOURCE Haemonetics Corporation

