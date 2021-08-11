Logo
Cardinal Health Extends Pharmaceutical Distribution Agreements with CVS Health

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2021

DUBLIN, Ohio, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cardinal Health (NYSE: CAH) announced today that it has extended its agreements with CVS Health to distribute pharmaceuticals to retail pharmacies and distribution centers through June 30, 2027.

Cardinal_Health_Logo.jpg

"We value our long-standing partnership with CVS Health, and we are honored to continue our important work together to bring our best-in-class abilities together for their customers," stated Mike Kaufmann, CEO of Cardinal Health.

The company reaffirms its fiscal year 2022 guidance range for non-GAAP diluted earnings per share attributable to Cardinal Health, Inc. of $5.60 to $5.90.

About Cardinal Health
Cardinal Health is a distributor of pharmaceuticals, a global manufacturer and distributor of medical and laboratory products, and a provider of performance and data solutions for healthcare facilities. With 50 years in business, operations in more than 40 countries and approximately 48,000 employees globally, Cardinal Health is essential to care. Information about Cardinal Health is available at cardinalhealth.com.

Media Contact:
Andrew Stern
614-339-4678
[email protected]

Investor Contact:
Kevin Moran
614-757-7942
[email protected]

This release contains forward-looking statements addressing expectations, prospects, estimates and other matters that are dependent upon future events or developments. These statements may be identified by words such as "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "will," "should," "could," "would," "project," "continue," "likely," and similar expressions, and include statements reflecting future results or guidance, statements of outlook and various accruals and estimates. These matters are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated or implied. These risks and uncertainties include risks arising from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and our critical role in the global healthcare supply chain including ongoing volume reductions in our generics program, our ability to recoup or mitigate cost increases to source certain personal protective or other equipment or reduced price or demand for such personal protective equipment resulting in additional inventory reserves, and the possible impact of disruptions of our distribution or manufacturing facilities; competitive pressures in Cardinal Health's various lines of business; the performance of our generics program, including the amount or rate of generic deflation and our ability to offset generic deflation and maintain other financial and strategic benefits through our generic sourcing venture with CVS Health; risks associated with the distribution of opioids, including the financial impact associated with the proposed settlement agreement and process we have negotiated with governmental authorities, including the risk that we may fail to reach a final settlement agreement or that a significant number of states and subdivisions may not agree to sign on the proposed settlement agreement, and the risk that challenges to our plans to take tax deductions for opioid-related losses could adversely impact our financial results; risks associated with the manufacture and sourcing of certain products, including risks related to our ability and the ability of third-party manufacturers to comply with applicable regulations; our ability to manage uncertainties associated with the pricing of branded pharmaceuticals; and risks associated with our cost savings initiatives. Cardinal Health is subject to additional risks and uncertainties described in Cardinal Health's Form 10-K, Form 10-Q and Form 8-K reports and exhibits to those reports. This presentation reflects management's views as of August 11, 2021. Except to the extent required by applicable law, Cardinal Health undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement.

favicon.png?sn=CL71495&sd=2021-08-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cardinal-health-extends-pharmaceutical-distribution-agreements-with-cvs-health-301352774.html

SOURCE Cardinal Health

