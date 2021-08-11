Chesapeake Energy Corporation Consolidates Haynesville With At- Market Acquisition Of Vine Energy Inc.

PR Newswire

OKLAHOMA CITY, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Chesapeake Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:CHK) ("Chesapeake") and Vine Energy Inc. ( NYSE:VEI, Financial) ("Vine") today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement pursuant to which Chesapeake will acquire Vine, an energy company focused on the development of natural gas properties in the over-pressured stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in Northwest Louisiana. The acquisition is a zero premium transaction valued at approximately $2.2 billion, based on a 30-day average exchange ratio as of Tuesday's close, equating to $15.00 per share.

Transaction highlights include:

Vine shareholders will receive fixed consideration of 0.2486 shares of Chesapeake common stock plus $1.20 cash per share of Vine common stock, for total consideration of $15.00 per share, comprising of 92% stock and 8% cash

Increases Chesapeake's cumulative five-year free cash flow (1) outlook by approximately $1.5 billion , or 68% of the transaction value, to approximately $6.0 billion , or 66% of pro forma enterprise value

Immediately accretive to operating cash flow per share, free cash flow (1) per share, free cash flow yield (1) , and GHG emissions profile

2022 pro forma net debt-to-EBITDAX (1) ratio of 0.6x, preserves Chesapeake's balance sheet strength

Approximately $50 million in average annual savings expected from operating and capital synergies

Expected to increase base dividend by 27% to $1.75 per share post close reflecting cash flow accretion of transaction, subject to Board approval

Vine position consolidates Haynesville / Bossier adding approximately 370 premium 50% rate of return drilling locations at $2.50 NYMEX gas price

Lowers Chesapeake's pro forma total gathering, processing and transportation (GP&T) expense by approximately 15% and diversifies the company's midstream partnerships

(1) Non-GAAP financial measures defined below.

Mike Wichterich, Chesapeake's Board Chairman and Interim Chief Executive Officer, commented, "This transaction strengthens Chesapeake's competitive position, meaningfully increasing our free cash flow outlook and deepening our inventory of premium gas locations, while preserving the strength of our balance sheet. By consolidating the Haynesville, Chesapeake has the scale and operating expertise to quickly become the dominant supplier of responsibly sourced gas to premium markets in the Gulf Coast and abroad."

Eric Marsh, Vine's Chairman, President, and Chief Executive Officer said, "We firmly believe that the quality of our assets, combined with the scale, depth and diversity of Chesapeake's portfolio, and our shared unwavering commitment to ESG excellence, provides significant opportunity to accelerate the return of capital to our combined shareholders."

David Foley, Global Head of Blackstone Energy Partners added, "We believe in the benefits of consolidation. Blackstone looks forward to being a Chesapeake shareholder and participating fully in the significant value creation potential that will be unlocked by the combined company."

Transaction Details

Under the terms of the merger agreement, which was unanimously approved by the Board of Directors of each company, Vine shareholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.2486 Chesapeake shares of common stock and $1.20 of cash for each share of Vine common stock owned. Upon closing, Chesapeake shareholders will own approximately 86% and Vine shareholders will own approximately 14% of the fully diluted shares of the combined company.

The transaction, which is subject to customary closing conditions, including certain regulatory approvals, and the approval of Vine shareholders, is expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021. Funds managed by The Blackstone Group Inc. own approximately 70% of outstanding shares of Vine common stock and have entered into a support agreement to vote in favor of the transaction.

Preliminary 2022 Pro Forma Outlook

Pending the successful closing of the transaction in the fourth quarter of 2021, Chesapeake's preliminary plan is to operate 10 to 12 rigs in 2022, with 8 to 9 rigs focused on its gas portfolio and 2 to 3 rigs concentrating on its oil assets. The company will maintain its commitment to a disciplined capital reinvestment strategy, anticipating a 2022 reinvestment rate of 50 – 60%. At NYMEX strip pricing as of July 30, 2021, this preliminary capital program is anticipated to generate between $2.55 billion to $2.75 billion in total adjusted EBITDAX. Chesapeake also anticipates this preliminary capital program will result in its average annual 2022 oil production remaining flat from 2021 fourth quarter average levels.

Updated 2021E – Preliminary 2022E Outlook (2)

2021E CHK

Previous 2021E CHK

8/10/21 2022E CHK 2022E CHK

Pro Forma Oil Production (mmbbl) 23.0 – 25.0 23.5 – 25.5 20 – 22 20 – 22 Gas Production (bcf) 715 – 735 725 – 745 750 – 775 1,095 – 1,125 Total Production (mboe/d) 410 – 420 415 – 435 415 – 435 575 – 595 LOE per boe $1.85 – $2.15 $1.85 – $2.15 $1.85 – $2.15 $1.65 – $1.95 GP&T per boe $4.90 – $5.40 $4.90 – $5.40 $4.70 – $5.20 $3.90 – $4.40 G&A per boe $0.85 – $1.15 $0.75 – $0.95 $0.75 – $0.95 $0.55 – $0.75 Adjusted EBITDAX(3) ($B) $1.55 – $1.65 $1.8 – $1.9 $1.85 – $2.05 $2.55 – $2.75 Total Capex ($mm) $670 – $740 $670 – $740 $900 – $1,200 $1,300 – $1,600 Reinvestment Rate ~44% ~38% ~54% ~55% Enterprise Value ($B)



$7.0 $9.1 Net Debt(3) ($B) (6/30/21)



$0.6 $1.7 Fully Diluted Shares (mm)



116 135

2022 Projected Multiples (2)

2022E CHK 2022E CHK

Pro Forma Operating Cash Flow per Share ~$16.10 ~$18.50 FCF(3) / Fully Diluted Share ~$7.10 ~$7.80 FCF Yield(3) 13% 14% Net Debt / EBITDAX(3) 0.3x 0.6x

(2) Based on 7/30/21 strip prices and 8/06/21 CHK stock price. (3) Non-GAAP financial measures defined below.

Increasing Base Dividend and Establishing Variable Return Program

Following completion of the transaction, Chesapeake expects to raise its base dividend by 27% to $1.75 per share as a result of the significant increase in free cash flow which reaches approximately $6 billion over the next five years. Additionally, Chesapeake announced the establishment of a variable return program to deliver 50% of the previous quarter's free cash flow to investors in cash, payable the following quarter, and beginning with results from the 2021 fourth quarter.

Conference Call Information

Chesapeake will conduct a conference call to discuss the transaction on Wednesday, August 11, 2021 at 9:00 am EDT. The telephone number to access the conference call is 888-317-6003 or 412-317-6061 for international callers. The passcode for the call is 2789084.

About the Companies

Headquartered in Oklahoma City, Chesapeake Energy Corporation's (NASDAQ: CHK) operations are focused on discovering and responsibly developing its large and geographically diverse resource base of unconventional oil and natural gas assets onshore in the United States.

Vine Energy Inc., based in Plano, Texas, is an energy company focused on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The Company is listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "VEI".

Advisors

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC is serving as financial advisor, Latham & Watkins LLP and Richards Layton & Finger are serving as legal advisor, and DrivePath Advisors is serving as communications advisor to Chesapeake. Citi is serving as lead financial advisor and Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as legal advisor to Vine. Weil, Gotshal & Manges LLP is serving as legal advisors to Blackstone. Houlihan Lokey also served as a financial advisor to the Vine Board of Directors.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This document includes non-GAAP financial measures. Such non-GAAP measures should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, GAAP measures. The Company's management believes that these measures provide useful information to external users of the Company's consolidated financial statements, such as industry analysts, lenders and ratings agencies. Due to the forward-looking nature of adjusted EBITDAX, net debt, projected free cash flow, free cash flow yield and free cash flow per share used herein, management cannot reliably predict certain of the necessary components of the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP measures. Accordingly, the Company is unable to present a quantitative reconciliation of such forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures without unreasonable effort. Amounts excluded from these non-GAAP measures in future periods could be significant.

Adjusted EBITDAX: Adjusted EBITDAX is a non-GAAP measure used by management to evaluate the Company's operational trends and performance relative to other oil and natural gas producing companies. Adjusted EBITDAX excludes certain items that management believes affect the comparability of operating results. The most directly comparable GAAP measure is net income (loss). Items excluded from net income (loss) to arrive at adjusted EBITDAX include interest expense, income taxes, depreciation, depletion and amortization expense, and exploration expense as well as one-time items or items whose timing or amount cannot be reasonably estimated.

Net Debt: Net debt is defined as total GAAP debt excluding premiums, discounts, and deferred issuance costs less cash and cash equivalents. Net debt is presented as a widely understood measure of liquidity, but should not be considered as an alternative to, or more meaningful than, total debt presented in accordance with GAAP.

Free Cash Flow, Free Cash Flow Yield and Free Cash Flow Per Share:

Free cash flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities (GAAP), plus cash paid for reorganization items, net, less cash capital expenditures.

Free cash flow yield is defined as free cash flow divided by market capitalization.

Free cash flow per share is defined as free cash flow divided by the Company's outstanding shares of common stock.

Free cash flow, free cash flow yield and free cash flow per share are non-GAAP supplemental financial measures used by the Company's management to assess liquidity, including the Company's ability to generate cash flow in excess of its capital requirements and return cash to shareholders. Free cash flow, free cash flow yield and free cash flow per share should not be considered as alternatives to, or more meaningful than, net cash provided by operating activities or any other measure of liquidity presented in accordance with GAAP.

