LiveXLive To Exclusively Livestream Joy Ruckus Club 4 K-Pop Festival Pay-Per-View Concert On August 27 - September 5

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- LiveXLive Media (Nasdaq: LIVX), a global platform for livestream and on-demand audio, video, and podcast/vodcast content in music, comedy, and pop culture, and owner of PodcastOne , Slacker Radio , React Presents and Custom Personalization Solutions, announced today an exclusive pay-per-view ("PPV") partnership with Joy Ruckus Club 4 ("JRC4"), the largest global Asian music festival. The worldwide event, presented by 400 Dayze, will take place August 27 - September 5, 2021 - spanning over 10 days, featuring 14 stages across the globe, and 250 performers of Asian descent reaching over 75 million social media followers. JRC4 will once again feature K-Pop headliners including KARD , AleXa , pH-1 , Everglow , A.C.E , ONF , Yubin and many more, with two fully loaded K-Pop SuperFest stages presented by Pison Contents and KOCCA, and featuring virtual reality surround sound by Digisonic. Packages for the PPV live stream are on sale now and can be purchased at liveXlive.com/superfest.

Taking place exactly a year after the inaugural Joy Ruckus Club festival, which launched a franchise with headliners such as Eric Nam , Jessi, The Boyz, Rain, Luna, Hyolyn, and Kevin Woo , JRC4 will be the largest Joy Ruckus Club festival to date. This global event marks the sixth virtual concert for the Joy Ruckus Club since August 2020. JRC4 is the third K-Pop festival for LiveXLive. Previous PPV events included Wonho and Monsta X.

"This is another step in establishing LiveXLive as a premiere destination for K-Pop talent and fans in the US and globally," said Eshy Gazit who is in charge of curating the global K-Pop efforts for LiveXLive.

PPV Packages start at $10 and go up to $45 including a LiveXLive Annual Plus subscription. Full All Access PPV passes are available as well. Tickets can be purchased at liveXlive.com/superfest .

"Joy Ruckus Club 4 will be special in that it will contain a festival within a festival. Don't miss the 2 day K-Pop SuperFest taking place on August 27 and 28 spotlighting superstars of the genre, particularly Asian Americans in K-Pop, such as San E and AleXa, who will be hosting," said Kublai Kwon of 400 Dayze/Joy Ruckus Club.

Performances for the K-Pop Superfest include, but are not limited to, KARD , AleXa , pH-1 , Everglow , Yubin , ONF , A.C.E ., Cignature , MCND , and San E . The 14 stages throughout this 10 day event will be showcasing different artists from all across the Globe, ranging from: Europe, Australia/New Zealand, Canada, Philippines, Vietnam and many more. You can view the full detailed schedule on the Joy Ruckus Club Website: www.joyruckusclub.com .

Since it announced PPV and digital touring in May 2020, LiveXLive has generated approximately $16 million in PPV packages, sponsorships, and merchandise sales in the current calendar year. LiveXLive produced over 100 PPV events with talent like Social Gloves: Battle of the Platforms featuring Lil Baby, Migos, DJ Khalid and Latto, Trace Adkins, Darius Rucker, Modern Drummer Festival, K-Pop sensations MonstaX and Wonho, Plus Dispatch, Ripe, Mihali, Chromeo, James Petralli, Twiddle, Ani DiFranco's Long Time Gone, and nationally-known festival Live From Out There. LiveXLive's PPV initiative drives a new revenue-sharing model for both artists and LiveXLive via digital ticket sales, fan tipping, digital meet and greets, merchandise sales, NFTs and sponsorship, enabling artists to go direct-to-consumer using LiveXLive's PPV platform.

About LiveXLive Media, Inc.

Headquartered in Los Angeles, California, LiveXLive Media, Inc. (NASDAQ: LIVX) (the "Company") (pronounced Live "by" Live) is a leading global all-in-one streaming artist-first platform delivering premium music and entertainment content and live-streams from the world's top artists, expertly curated streaming radio stations, podcasts, and original video and audio-on-demand content, as well as personalized merchandise, connecting artists to millions of fans every day. The Company has streamed over 1,800 artists since January 2020 and has created a valuable connection between bands, fans, and brands by building long-term franchises in audio, video, podcasting, pay-per-view (PPV), live-streaming, and specialty merchandise. LiveXLive is available on iOS, Android, Roku, Apple TV, and Amazon Fire, and through OTT, Samsung TV, STIRR, Sling, and XUMO, in addition to its own app, online website, and social channels. The Company's wholly-owned subsidiary PodcastOne , generates more than 2.25 billion downloads per year with 400+ episodes distributed per week across a stable of hundreds of top podcasts. The Company's other major wholly-owned subsidiaries are LiveXLive , Slacker Radio , React Presents , and Custom Personalization Solutions. For more information, visit www.livexlive.com and follow us on Facebook , Instagram , TikTok , and Twitter at @livexlive.

About Joy Ruckus Club:

Joy Ruckus Club is the largest Asian music festival in the world. A humanitarian-oriented, virtual concert series, founded by Asian Americans, and led by artists of Asian descent from all over the world, Joy Ruckus Club is a revolution in pan-Asian music. Not silent, not complacent, not foreign, Joy Ruckus Club is a society of woke Asians who are in solidarity with all truthfully progressive movements of the oppressed and conquered.

About Joy Ruckus Club 4 Festival:

The Joy Ruckus Club 4 festival will be the largest Joy Ruckus Club yet. Taking place exactly a year after the inaugural Joy Ruckus Club festival, JRC 4 will be the 6th JRC virtual concert since August 2020. No music festival in the world has grown so quickly in so short a time. At 10 days long, with 14 stages across the world, and 250 performers of Asian descent, Joy Ruckus Club 4 will once again feature K-Pop headliners, with 2 fully loaded K-Pop SuperFest stages presented by Pison Contents and KOCCA, and featuring virtual reality surround sound by Digisonic.



About 400 Dayze ( www.400dayze.com ):

400 Dayze is an event promotion company focusing on virtual festivals. Established by Los Angeles-based music entrepreneur Kublai Kwon with the August 2020 launch of the Joy Ruckus Club festival series, 400 Dayze aims to be the foremost virtual concert promoter in the world.

About Pison Contents ( www.pison.kr ):

Pison Contents is a company that helps artists create sustainable music by utilizing the latest technology. Since Pison Contents began in 2010, they have been on a mission to help various musicians bring their music to people. In 10 years, they have seen many music trends come and go, but one thing has never changed: their commitment to their musicians' creation. It's what drives them to offer the best distribution service and support anytime, anywhere on their digital and online platforms. They work hard to make the music business easier with the latest internet, data science, artificial intelligence, and global K-Pop business networks like a startup accelerator in the tech startup field.

Today, their leading service, "www.MUSICSPRAY.net" distributes music to over 200 countries. Over 5,000 musicians rely on their service. To support creative professionals, and businesses small and large, they make it easy for anyone to distribute their music efficiently. MUSICSPRAY is a digital music distribution platform that delivers artists' and record labels' music to the world fast and properly.

Pison Contents have been repeatedly recognized as one of the fastest-growing music content and digital entertainment companies in South Korea.

Europe Stage: Friday August 27th, 2021 from 12:30pm-6:00pm PDT

K-Pop SuperFest (Indie) Stage: Friday August 27th, 2021 from 6:00pm-10:00pm PDT

Asia Stage: Friday August 27th, 2021 from 10:00pm-2:00am PDT

Australia/New Zealand Stage: Saturday August 28th, 2021 from 2:00am-6:00am PDT

Asian Am Stage: Saturday August 28th, 2021 from 6:00am-8:00pm PDT

K-Pop SuperFest (Idols) Stage: Saturday August 28th, 2021 from 8:00pm-12:00am PDT

DJ Stage: Sunday August 29th, 2021 from 9:00am-11:30pm PDT

Podcast Stage: Monday August 30th, 2021 from 4:00pm-10:00pm PDT

LCGY Stage: Tuesday August 31st, 2021 from 7:00pm-12:00am PDT

DC-Maryland-VA Stage: Wednesday September 1st, 2021 from 4:00pm-9:00pm PDT

Canada Stage Thursday September 2nd, 2021 from 4:00pm-11:30pm PDT

Filipino Global Stage: Friday September 3rd, 2021 from 4:00pm-12:00am PDT

Viet Q Live Stage: Saturday September 4th, 2021 from 2:00pm-11:00pm PDT

Asian Hip Hop Stage: Sunday September 5th, 2021 from 10:00am-12:30am PDT

