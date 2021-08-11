Logo
LG's New QNED Mini LED TV Lineup Receives WiSA Ready Certification

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

WiSA%26reg%3B+LLC, founded by SummitWireless Technologies (NASDAQ: WISA), today announced that LG Electronics’ recently-launched QNED+Mini+LED+TVs, have been certified as WiSA Ready™, further expanding its lineup of existing WiSA Ready TV models. The launch marks the fourth WiSA Ready product family rollout from LG this year, which also includes the brand’s latest award-winning LG OLED TVs and LG NanoCell TVs as well as its CineBeam laser projector.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005191/en/

lg-qned-miniled-640x360.jpg

WiSA Ready™ LG QNED Mini LED TV (Photo: Business Wire)

Being the first Mini LED TVs with WiSA Ready capabilities, LG’s QNED Mini LED TVs easily connect to WiSA USB Transmitters, allowing seamless wireless audio and control communication with all WiSA Certified™ speakers from well-known brands like Bang & Olufsen, HARMAN, Klipsch, System Audio and many more.

“This series truly represents the dawn of a new era for LED TVs,” said Tim Alessi, LG USA’s senior director of home entertainment product marketing. “Consumers can expect high-end brightness levels and support of Dolby Vision HDR, Dolby Atmos, hands-free voice control and more. We are excited to continue the momentum and bring forth new and exciting TVs that present wireless home cinema options through integrated WiSA technology.”

The new LG QNED Mini LED lineup includes six new 4K and 8K models offering large screen-size options of 65, 75 and 86 inches.

“The Association is consistently amazed with LG Electronics’ innovative products that seamlessly fit into the growing wireless home cinema category,” said Tony Ostrom, WiSA President. “The QNED Mini LED TVs, which deliver stunning pictures and industry-leading audio support features, are a prime example of what sets our Association’s members apart from other CE brands.”

LG Electronics continues to lead the way among WiSA member brands, including Hisense, Skyworth, Bang & Olufsen and more, who have integrated WiSA technology into their premium TVs.

About WiSA, LLC

WiSA®, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association, is a consumer electronics consortium dedicated to creating an interoperability standard utilized by leading brands and manufacturers to deliver immersive sound via intelligent devices. WiSA Certified™ components from any member brand can be combined to dramatically increase the enjoyment of movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. WiSA also combines robust, high definition, multi-channel, low latency surround sound with the simple setup of a soundbar. For more information about WiSA, please visit: www.wisaassociation.org.

© 2021 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA, WiSA Ready, and WiSA Certified are trademarks, or certification marks of WiSA LLC.

About Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc.

Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: WISA) is a leading provider of immersive, wireless sound technology for intelligent devices and next-generation home entertainment systems. Working with leading CE brands and manufacturers such as Harman International, a division of Samsung, LG Electronics, Hisense, Toshiba, Klipsch, Bang & Olufsen, Onkyo, and others. Summit Wireless delivers seamless, dynamic audio experiences for high-definition content, including movies and video, music, sports, gaming/esports, and more. Summit Wireless is a founding member of WiSA, the Wireless Speaker and Audio Association and works in joint partnership to champion the most reliable interoperability standard across the audio industry. Summit Wireless is headquartered in San Jose, CA with sales teams in Taiwan, China, Japan, and Korea. For more information, please visit: www.summitwireless.com.

* WiSA Ready TVs, gaming PCs and console systems are “ready” to transmit audio to WiSA Certified™ speakers when a WiSA USB Transmitter is plugged in and a user interface is activated through an APP or product design like LG TVs.

© 2021 Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. All rights reserved. Summit Wireless Technologies and the Summit Wireless logo are trademarks of Summit Wireless Technologies, Inc. The WiSA logo, WiSA®, WiSA Ready™, and WiSA Certified™ are trademarks and certification marks of WiSA, LLC. Third-party trade names, trademarks and product names are the intellectual property of their respective owners.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210811005191r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005191/en/

