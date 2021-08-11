Logo
BJ's Charitable Foundation Donates $1 Million to Feeding America to Help Fight Hunger in Local Communities

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

BJ%26rsquo%3Bs+Wholesale+Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, today announced a $1 million donation from the BJ’s Charitable Foundation to Feeding+America®, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization. BJ’s donation is part of the retailer’s efforts to help fight hunger by awarding grants to 50 Feeding America member food banks in the Eastern United States to support child and family food assistance programs.

“BJ’s is committed to nourishing our communities by providing families with access to basic essentials including fresh, nutritious food. We’re grateful for our longtime partnership with Feeding America as we work together to help provide meals to families in need,” said Bill Werner, executive director, BJ’s Charitable Foundation. “We’re proud to donate $1 million to Feeding America member food banks to help fight hunger in the local communities we serve.”

Feeding America estimates that 42+million+people+may+experience+food+insecurity, including 13 million children, due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021. Moreover, households with children are more likely to experience food insecurity.

“Feeding America is grateful for BJ’s continued investment, which helps food banks expand access to more nutritious food for families who need it most,” said Casey Marsh, Chief Development Officer at Feeding America. “The need for food assistance increased during the COVID-19 pandemic and every community in the country is home to neighbors who face hunger. Our partnership with BJ’s will continue to provide member food banks with essential resources to help families thrive and build a path to a more food-secure future.”

BJ’s Charitable Foundation grant marks the fourth $1 million donation to Feeding America member food banks located in BJ’s footprint. Since 2011, BJ's has provided ongoing support to food banks through the BJ's Charitable Foundation and BJ's Feeding Communities program, helping local food banks expand their programs for children and families within their communities.

BJ’s Feeding Communities program is a food rescue partnership, where the company donates all unsold perishable food to Feeding America member food banks in its footprint, helping to get wholesome food onto the plates of families. To date, BJ’s has donated more than 120 million pounds of food including meat, produce, dairy and bakery items to Feeding America member food banks.

To learn more about the BJ's Wholesale Club, visit BJs.com.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 222 clubs and 151 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.

The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BJ).

About Feeding America

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of 200 food banks and 60,000 food pantries and meal programs, we provide meals to more than 40 million people each year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; educates the public about the problem of hunger; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005268/en/

