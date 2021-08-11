Trigon Advances Its Kombat Open Pit Restart with Appointment of Mining Contractor

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / August 11, 2021 / Trigon Metals Inc. (TSX-V:TM) ("Trigon" or the "Company") announced today the appointment of Tulela Mining & Construction CC ("Tulela") as the open pit mining contractor for its Kombat Mine in Namibia.

Trigon has signed an agreement with Tulela to commence with equipment mobilization and site establishment from August 2021, with open pit mining planned to commence by October 2021.

Tulela was selected by Trigon in for its extensive open pit operating experience in sub-Saharan Africa, and in particular its knowledge of the area in which the Kombat Mine is situated, being a locally Namibian owned and operated company.

Tulela provides mining and construction services and has historically been involved in operations at Vedanta Zinc International's Skorpion Zinc mine in Namibia well as at Chingola in Zambia. The group also offers processing, engineering and logistics solutions, which enables Tulela to provide a full suite of services to its clients across the value chain. In support of Trigon's emphasis on local employment creation, Tulela aims to employ operational staff from the immediate region. The management team of Tulela has extensive experience in open pit mining and underground mining. A brand new fleet of trucks and shovels is destined for this project to ensure that efficient production volumes will support the business plan.

Jed Richardson, President and CEO of Trigon, said, "The appointment of Tulela as our open pit mining contractor is a milestone in our move towards production. Activities at site continue to advance daily and we remain on track to achieve our target of production by the end of the year."

About Kombat Mine

The Kombat Copper Project is the flagship project of Trigon Metals Inc., with the Company's mining and prospecting licence areas covering an area of more than 7,500 ha in the Otavi Mountainlands in Namibia. The Kombat Project is comprised of three mining licences, which produced approximately 12.46 million tonnes of Copper between 1962 and 2008, at a grade of 2.62%. The other two mining licences are within close proximity to Kombat at Gross Otavi and Harasib, which are believed to be highly prospective for lead and zinc. In addition, the Company also holds an interest in two exclusive prospecting licences, which represent a potential strike extension of Kombat.

Trigon Metals Inc.

Trigon is a publicly traded Canadian exploration and development company with its core business focused on copper and silver holdings in mine-friendly African jurisdictions. Currently the company has operations in Namibia and Morocco. In Namibia, the Company holds an 80% interest in five mining licences in the Otavi Mountainlands, an area of Namibia widely recognized for its high-grade copper deposits, where the Company is focused on exploration and re-development of the previously producing Kombat mine. In Morocco, the Company is the holder of the Silver Hill project, a highly prospective copper and silver exploration project.

Cautionary Notes

This news release may contain forward-looking statements. These statements include statements regarding the appointment of a mining contractor, the restart of the Kombat Mine, the Company's strategies and the Company's abilities to execute such strategies, the Company's expectations for the Kombat Project, and the Company's future plans and objectives. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results could differ materially because of factors discussed in the management discussion and analysis section of our interim and most recent annual financial statements or other reports and filings with the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable Canadian securities regulations. We do not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements, except as required by applicable laws.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

