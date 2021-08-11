Logo
Genetron Health to Announce Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Investor Call on August 24, 2021

Author's Avatar
Marketwired
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

BEIJING, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”, GTH), a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in offering molecular profiling tests, early cancer screening products and companion diagnostics development, today announced that it will report unaudited financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2021 on Aug 24, 2021 before the US market open.

Management will host a conference call for investors at 8:30 a.m. ET (8:30 p.m. Beijing time) on Tuesday, Aug 24, 2021. The conference call can be accessed by dialing the following numbers:

United States:+1-845-675-0437
China Domestic:400-620-8038
Hong Kong: +852-3018-6771
International: +65-6713-5090
Conference ID:7494097

Participants are encouraged to dial into the call at least 15 minutes in advance due to high call volumes.

A replay will be accessible through Aug 31, 2021 by dialing the following numbers:

Telco replay number

United States:+1-855-452-5696
International:+61-2-8199-0299
Conference ID:7494097

A simultaneous webcast of the conference call will be available on the "News and Events" page of the Investors section of the Company's website. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days following the event. For more information, please visit ir.genetronhealth.com.

About Genetron Holdings Limited
Genetron Holdings Limited (“Genetron Health” or the “Company”) (

GTH, Financial) is a leading precision oncology platform company in China that specializes in cancer molecular profiling and harnesses advanced technologies in molecular biology and data science to transform cancer treatment. The Company has developed a comprehensive oncology portfolio that covers the entire spectrum of cancer management, addressing needs and challenges from early screening, diagnosis and treatment recommendations, as well as continuous disease monitoring and care. Genetron Health also partners with global biopharmaceutical companies and offers customized services and products. For more information, please visit ir.genetronhealth.com.

Safe Harbor Statement
This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are made under the “safe harbor” provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements about the Company’s beliefs and expectations, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve inherent risks and uncertainties, and a number of factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statement. In some cases, forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “will,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “aim,” “estimate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “potential,” “continue,” “is/are likely to” or other similar expressions. Further information regarding these and other risks, uncertainties or factors is included in the Company’s filings with the SEC. All information provided in this press release is as of the date of this press release, and the Company does not undertake any duty to update such information, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations Contact
US:
Hoki Luk
Head of Investor Relations
Email: [email protected]
Phone: +1 (408) 891-9255

David Deuchler, CFA
Managing Director | Gilmartin Group
[email protected]

