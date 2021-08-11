RE/MAX Selects Docebo Learning Suite to Provide Essential Training to Brokers and Agents

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

RE/MAX Selects Docebo Learning Suite to Provide Essential Training to Brokers and Agents

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Docebo (Nasdaq%3ADCBO%3B+TSX%3ADCBO), a leading artificial intelligence (AI)-powered learning suite provider, today announced their adoption by RE/MAX, LLC, a prime franchisor of real estate brokerage services, as an integral tool in spearheading the success of their learning and growth objectives.

As a leader in the real estate industry, RE/MAX, LLC has selected Docebo to power the RE/MAX University® platform. Docebo will offer several enhancements to the current site, including:

  • Providing users with access to training anywhere on any device through a new mobile app
  • An improved search function, making it easier for agents to find content to help them achieve their educational goals
  • Customized recommendations tailored to an agent’s locations and learning interests
  • A new dashboard that allows RE/MAX brokers to track an agent’s learning progress, upload custom content, and recommend material based on an agent’s training needs

These new developments were announced to RE/MAX brokers during the annual RE/MAX Broker Owner Conference, which was held in Austin, TX Aug. 8-10, with a rollout to its network of more than 80,000 agents in the U.S. and Canada planned for later this fall.

“As we began working with RE/MAX, LLC to understand how Docebo could further enable agents and brokers, it became clear that this partnership would expand user adoption of the RE/MAX University platform and provide valuable training to help agents grow their business and achieve their learning objectives,” said Chris Bondarenko, VP of Sales at Docebo. “We’re honoured to be the learning technology provider of choice to help RE/MAX make this a reality.”

The Docebo Learning Suite will not only help RE/MAX, LLC provide essential training for brokers, agents, and office staff, the new technology will drive education on compliance and professional development for employees at the company’s headquarters. With the ability to access educational content on the go and across various platforms, the enhanced site will meet users where they are, and is a powerful addition to the RE/MAX technology suite.

“There is a strong correlation between a RE/MAX agent’s engagement in learning and their annual sales production. This is a primary factor why continuous growth and development through learning is core to the RE/MAX culture,” said Nick Bailey, RE/MAX President. “By working with Docebo to power our RE/MAX University learning platform, we are able to offer a premier learning experience that provides agents access to relevant, impactful education on demand and on the go.”

For more information, visit+www.docebo.com.

About Docebo

Docebo is redefining the way enterprises leverage technology to create and manage content, deliver training, and understand the business impact of their learning experiences. With Docebo’s multi-product learning suite, enterprises around the world are equipped to tackle any learning challenge and create a true learning culture within their organization.

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210811005227r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005227/en/

Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment