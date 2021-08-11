Ormat Wins a Contract for Products to Support San Jacinto Geothermal Project in Nicaragua

RENO, Nev., Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ormat Technologies Inc. (: ORA) announced today that it has secured a contract to supply products to a 10 MW of a geothermal air-cooled Ormat Energy Converters (OEC) to Polaris Infrastructure Inc. (TSX: PIF) ("Polaris”), a Toronto-based company engaged in the operation, acquisition and development of renewable energy projects in Latin America, for the San Jacinto facility in Telica, Leon, Republic of Nicaragua.



Ormat anticipates an 11-month design, manufacture, and delivery of the OEC unit.

Doron Blachar, CEO of Ormat Technologies, said, “This contract expands our backlog and provides further evidence of the increase in the demand for our products after the slowdown we have experienced over the last year, mainly related to COVID. Demand for clean, renewable energy continues and Geothermal remains attractive as a baseload option. As a recognized leader in geothermal we expect to recognize increased interest from partners and operators around the world.”

Marc Murnaghan, Polaris’ CEO commented, “Adding this Binary Unit will help us expand the capacity of the resource, taking full advantage of the potential energy from the resource. This will enable us to meet the demand of the extended PPA, providing clean, renewable, and affordable electricity to the citizens of Nicaragua and increasing cash flows for the years to come. Ormat has a proven reputation, supplying clean, reliable, cost effective and sustainable electricity for more than 55 years to power grids on five continents.”

With over five decades of experience, Ormat Technologies, Inc. is a leading geothermal company and the only vertically integrated company engaged in geothermal and recovered energy generation ("REG"), with robust plans to accelerate long-term growth in the energy storage market and to establish a leading position in the U.S. energy storage market.

