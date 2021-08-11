Logo
Stevanato Group to Report Second Quarter Financial Results on August 19

Author's Avatar
Business Wire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE: STVN) a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery, and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and life sciences industries, today announced that it will issue financial results for the second quarter of fiscal year 2021 on Thursday, August 19, 2021.

The Company will host a conference call to discuss the financial results at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time (14:30 CET) on August 19, 2021. Management will refer to a slide presentation during the call, which will be made available on the day of the call. To view the presentation, please visit the “Financial Results” page, under the Company's Investor Relations section of its website.

To participate on the call please dial

United States: 1 855 979 6654
Italy: 800 684 570
International: +44 20 3936 2999

Access Code: 627926

Preregistration:

Listeners are encouraged to preregister for the call via the following link: www.incommglobalevents.com%2Fregistration%2Fclient%2F8297%2Fstevanatoearnings-call%2F, whereupon you will be provided with a unique dial-in number and access code.

For Participants that do not preregister:

A live broadcast of the conference call will also be available online at the following link: www.incommuk.com%2Fcustomers%2Fonline (access code 627926).

Replay:

An online archive of the broadcast will be available at the website shortly after the live call and will be available through Thursday 2 September 2021. The recording will be accessible via the following link: www.incommglobalevents.com%2Freplay%2F6516%2Fstevanato-earnings-call%2F (access code 776594).

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group’s core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients.

For more information, please visit www.stevanatogroup.com

CT?id=bwnews&sty=20210811005472r1&sid=txguf&distro=ftp

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210811005472/en/

