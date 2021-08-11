City of Lancaster CA Orders Beam Global EV ARC™ Off-Grid EV Charging System for Public Use

SAN DIEGO, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Beam Global, ( BEEM, BEEMW), the leading provider of innovative sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media and energy security, announced that the City of Lancaster in California has ordered an EV ARC™ solar-powered EV charging systems for public use. The system was funded in part by grants from the Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District (AVAQMD) and California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), and was purchased off Californica Contract #1-18-61-16 which simplifies the procurement process and ensures best pricing.

Lancaster’s EV ARC™ unit is equipped with a ChargePoint™ Dual Port charger and will be deployed at the Lancaster Baptist Church for public use. The EV ARC™ system generates and stores its own clean electricity and delivers that electricity to power EVs, day or night, and during inclement weather and power outages. The transportable but permanent unit includes the Emergency Power Panel option for first responder use during blackouts or in locations where there is no utility connection available.



"Change comes slowly, but it will follow where we lead! The City Council and I are thrilled to announce that we are partnering with AVAQMD to purchase a BEAM EV ARC charger for our City," said Lancaster Mayor R. Rex Parris. "Making the switch to electric vehicles and chargers is a great step towards our goal to create a more sustainable future for our City."



"Partnerships, such as this, are the best way for us to start implementing the changes we need for our green future," said AVAQMD Chairman Marvin Crist. "We need to make consistent changes now in order to better serve our community and families in the future."



The grant funding was awarded to the City of Lancaster from the Antelope Valley Air Quality Management District. Requiring no connection to the utility grid, Beam Global products eliminate disruptive construction projects, costly electric circuit upgrades and utility charges to deliver significant long-term savings to city budgets.



“We have seen an increase in orders of Beam’s EV ARC solar-powered EV charging systems through the California Contract in 2021 as local and state government organizations start to act on the required EV charging infrastructure build out,” said Beam Global CEO Desmond Wheatley. “All 50 states can use the California contract to buy Beam’s rapidly deployed solar-powered EV charging systems at the same volume price we offer to the State of California. This order from Lancaster demonstrates the increased requirement for public charging as well as for government fleets.”



There are over 19,000 municipalities in the United States. Beam Global continues to expand its municipal customer base as cities transition from gasoline and diesel vehicles to reduce costs and carbon footprint and to comply with the increasing number of mandates which are in place across the US to reduce transportation pollution.



About Beam Global



Beam Global is a CleanTech leader that produces innovative, sustainable technology for electric vehicle (EV) charging, outdoor media, and energy security, without the construction, disruption, risks and costs of grid-tied solutions. Products include the patented EV ARC™ and Solar Tree® lines with BeamTrak™ patented solar tracking, and ARC Technology™ energy storage, along with EV charging, outdoor media and disaster preparedness packages.



The company develops, patents, designs, engineers and manufactures unique and advanced renewably energized products that save customers time and money, help the environment, empower communities and keep people moving. Based in San Diego, the company produces Made in America products. Beam Global is listed on Nasdaq under the symbols BEEM and BEEMW (formerly Envision Solar, EVSI, EVSIW). For more information visit BeamForAll.com, LinkedIn, YouTube and Twitter



Forward-Looking Statements



This Beam Global Press Release may contain forward-looking statements. All statements in this Press Release other than statements of historical facts are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by terms or phrases such as “estimate,” “project,” “predict,” “believe,” “expect,” “anticipate,” “target,” “plan,” “intend,” “seek,” “goal,” “will,” “should,” “may,” or other words and similar expressions that convey the uncertainty of future events or results.



Media Contact



Next PR

+1 813-526-1195

[email protected]