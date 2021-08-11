Anterix, Federated Wireless Collaborate to Offer Integrated 900 MHz / CBRS Services for Utility Broadband Networks

PR Newswire

ARLINGTON, Va. and WOODLAND PARK, N.J., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Electric utilities will now have access to a new offering in their accelerating efforts to deploy private wireless broadband networks for enhanced operational reliability, resilience, cyber security, and performance. Shared spectrum pioneer Federated Wireless and Anterix Inc., (NASDAQ: ATEX), the nation's largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, are collaborating to create a new Anterix offer combining dedicated use of Anterix's 900 MHz broadband spectrum paired with Federated Wireless' shared spectrum services that facilitate use of the CBRS band. The new offering, when completed, can facilitate utility access to a multi-band solution for their grid communications deployment, offering the benefits of the wide coverage and dedicated control of licensed 900 MHz combined with the capacity and flexibility of unlicensed or licensed CBRS spectrum.

"Our focus remains centered on the Nation's utility sector. With the transformative power of 900 MHz broadband, and our utility-focused Anterix Active Ecosystem program, we are excited about the role we are playing in developing the outcomes that enable the modernization of our electric grid. Working with the great team from Federated Wireless will add significant value to that effort. Combining the cost-effective coverage potential and mission critical nature of our low-band 900 MHz spectrum, with Federated's services that allow access to the mid-band CBRS spectrum, will create a new hybrid product opportunity for the utility sector."

"Close collaboration with Anterix will enable us to rapidly expand our existing CBRS market leadership into the utilities segment, which is poised for rapid innovation," said Iyad Tarazi, founder and CEO, Federated Wireless. "We look forward to working closely with Anterix and its customers to set new standards for performance, stability and security in US utility networks."

With deep roots in the wireless industry and a critical infrastructure mission, Anterix has leveraged its 900 MHz holdings to seek out and bring to the utility sector cutting edge wireless broadband communications capabilities and utility-centric solutions. To date, Anterix has provided its low-band spectrum to large metropolitan utilities providers such as Ameren and San Diego Gas & Electric for use in building new private LTE networks. Other utilities currently are investigating dozens of use cases, exploring the potential impact of 900 MHz LTE in helping to digitally transform the nation's energy sector.

The nationwide leader in the CBRS market, Federated Wireless was first to launch and deploy a commercial spectrum access system (SAS) and an environmental sensing capability (ESC) network, both of which are key enablers for both licensed and unlicensed CBRS spectrum. With more than 200 customers and more than 65,000 connected devices across the United States and territories, the company serves a customer base that includes many utility companies, including electric co-ops; large interstate gas and electric companies; oil refineries; and tier one Mobile Network Operators (MNOs). Additional deployments include tier one cable operators and tower companies, over 100 regional and rural Wireless Internet Service Providers (WISPs), and several public sector and federal entities, including a Marine Corp 5G Smart Warehouse in Albany, GA. For more information, please visit: http://www.federatedwireless.com/anterix

About Anterix

At Anterix, we are focused on delivering transformative broadband that enables the modernization of critical infrastructure for the energy, transportation, logistics and other sectors of our economy. As the largest holder of licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band (896-901/935-940 MHz) throughout the contiguous United States, plus Hawaii, Alaska, and Puerto Rico, we are uniquely positioned to enable the private LTE broadband solutions that support secure, resilient, and customer-controlled operations. For more information, visit: www.anterix.com

About Federated Wireless

Founded in 2012, Federated Wireless has long led the industry in development of shared spectrum CBRS capabilities. The company's partner ecosystem includes more than 40 device manufacturers and edge partners, all of which are dedicated to collaboration to advance development and proliferation of CBRS services. Federated Wireless' customer base includes companies spanning the telecommunications, energy, hospitality, education, retail, office space, municipal and residential verticals, with use cases ranging from network densification and mobile offload to Private 4G/5G and Industrial IoT. For more information, visit: www.federatedwireless.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this presentation, other than historical information, regarding Anterix and its proposed business collaboration with Federated Wireless constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: (i) Anterix's business plans and opportunities and (ii) customer demand for Anterix's and Federal Wireless' combined solution. Any such forward-looking statements are based on Anterix's current expectations and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause Anterix's actual future results to differ materially from its current expectations or those implied by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: (i) Anterix may not be successful in commercializing its spectrum assets to its targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers, on a timely basis and on favorable terms, or at all; (ii) Anterix has a limited operating history with its proposed business and a history of loses, which makes it difficult to evaluate its prospects and future financial results; and (iii) the ongoing coronavirus outbreak could continue to adversely impact Anterix's business. These and other risk factors that may affect Anterix's future results of operations are identified and described in more detail in its filings with the SEC, including its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2021, filed with the SEC on June 15, 2021.Accordingly, you should not rely upon forward-looking statements as predictions of future events. Except as required by applicable law, Anterix undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein.

Media Contacts

Anterix:

Natasha Vecchiarelli

Director, Investor Relations & Corporate Communications, Anterix

[email protected]

Federated Wireless:

Wilson Craig

SVP/GM, Mindshare PR

[email protected]

+1 408 516 6182

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/anterix-federated-wireless-collaborate-to-offer-integrated-900-mhz--cbrs-services-for-utility-broadband-networks-301352937.html

SOURCE Anterix Inc.