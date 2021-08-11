Mobilum Technologies Awarded Payment Institution License and Announces Record Monthly Total Transaction Volume of CAD $5.3M in July

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Mobilum Technologies Awarded Payment Institution License and Announces Record Monthly Total Transaction Volume of CAD $5.3M in July

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2021

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Mobilum Technologies Inc. ("Mobilum'' or the "Company'') (CSE: MBLM) (OTC: MBLMF) (FRA: C0B), a technology driven company making traditional finance accessible through compliant digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies, is pleased to announce that the Company has generated a record Total Transaction Volume (TTV) of approximately CAD $5.3 million in July 2021, which represents 30% month over month growth from the previous month.

Mobilum_Technologies_Inc__Mobilum_Technologies_Awarded_Payment_I.jpg

Mobilum OÜ CEO, Wojciech Kaszycki, commented: "We are very pleased to see significant strength in our total transaction volume month over month as we continue to execute on our growth strategy."

Mobilum Pay LLC, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mobilum OÜ, has also been issued a Payment Institution License in Poland registered under ID MIP118/2021.

The registration allows Mobilum to engage in the following activities in Poland:

  1. Accept cash deposits and make cash withdrawals from a payment account
  2. Execution of payment transactions
  3. Issuance of payment instruments such as debit and credit cards
  4. Money remittance and transfer services

"We are pleased to complete our first step to becoming an Electronic Money Institution by registering as a Payment Institution License in Poland," said Kaszycki. "With this first phase of the process completed, the next step is to become a National Payment Institution which will allow Mobilum to engage in worldwide activities."

About Mobilum Technologies Inc.

Mobilum Technologies Inc. (CSE:MBLM) (OTC:MBLMF) (

FRA:C0B, Financial) a technology driven Payment Service Provider (PSP) with a mission to make traditional finance accessible through compliant digital payment infrastructure and digital asset management technologies. Our goal is to allow consumers around the world to convert fiat-to-digital currency with Mobilum's fully-compliant on-ramp gateway. Mobilum has offices in Canada, Hong Kong, Poland and Estonia. For further information go toMobilum.com.

This news release may contain certain "Forward-Looking Statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and applicable Canadian securities laws. When or if used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affecting such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

favicon.png?sn=TO70807&sd=2021-08-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mobilum-technologies-awarded-payment-institution-license-and-announces-record-monthly-total-transaction-volume-of-cad-5-3m-in-july-301352809.html

SOURCE Mobilum Technologies Inc.

rt.gif?NewsItemId=TO70807&Transmission_Id=202108110730PR_NEWS_USPR_____TO70807&DateId=20210811
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment