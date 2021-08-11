Logo
Dominion Energy Announces Redemption of 2016 Enhanced Junior Subordinated Notes

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 11, 2021

RICHMOND, Va., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE: D), announced today that it has issued a notice of redemption for its 2016 Series A 5.25% Enhanced Junior Subordinated Notes due 2076 (NYSE: DRUA) (the Junior Subordinated Notes) regarding the redemption of all of the outstanding $800 million aggregate principal amount of the Junior Subordinated Notes. The redemption date of the Junior Subordinated Notes will be Aug. 31, 2021, and the redemption price of the Junior Subordinated Notes will be 100% of the principal amount, plus accrued and unpaid interest to, but not including, the redemption date of $0.109375 per $25. Dominion Energy regularly reviews its fixed income obligations seeking to opportunistically optimize its portfolio.

Dominion_Energy_Logo.jpg

The Paying Agent for the redemption of the Junior Subordinated Notes is Deutsche Bank Trust Company Americas, c/o DB Services Americas, Inc., 5022 Gate Parkway, Suite 200, Jacksonville, Florida 32256.

The redemption is being made pursuant to redemption provisions of the Junior Subordinated Notes.

About Dominion Energy
More than 7 million customers in 16 states energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy (NYSE: D), headquartered in Richmond, Va. The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050. Please visit DominionEnergy.com to learn more.

This news release includes certain "forward-looking information." Examples include information as to expectations, beliefs, plans, goals, objectives and future financial or other performance or assumptions concerning matters discussed in this release. Our business is influenced by many factors that are difficult to predict, involve uncertainties that may materially affect actual results and are often beyond our ability to control or estimate precisely. We have identified and will in the future identify in our SEC Reports on Forms 10-K and 10-Q a number of factors that could cause actual results to differ from those in the forward-looking statements. We refer you to those discussions for further information. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and we undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which it is made.

favicon.png?sn=PH71680&sd=2021-08-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/dominion-energy-announces-redemption-of-2016-enhanced-junior-subordinated-notes-301353189.html

SOURCE Dominion Energy

