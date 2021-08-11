Logo
Toyota Debuts Mobile Collision Assistance Service

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Post-Collision Guidance Feature Delivered to Toyota and Lexus Drivers Through Smartphone App

PR Newswire

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 11, 2021

PLANO, Texas, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Toyota and Lexus drivers now have a new assistance service available to them in the moments following a collision. Collision Assistance, a just-in-time support service, is now available to drivers within the Toyota and Lexus mobile app. The feature within the Toyota and Lexus Owners Apps offers guided instructions to help drivers navigate a post-collision repair process.

Toyota_Collision_Assistance.jpg

Toyota worked with CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC), a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy, to develop Collision Assistance. The CCC mobile technology combines guided accident documentation and access to claims and management services to assist drivers following a collision. Toyota transmits accident and vehicle telematics data to CCC to initiate the program. Collision Assistance is designed to let the customer choose how they'd like to handle the claim and repair processes, providing convenience and safety while also ensuring owners are informed about the process through completion.

"Safety for our customers is paramount. The minutes following an accident can be critical — drivers are often confused and uncertain about what to do. By incorporating Collision Assistance into our owner app, we can offer help when it is needed," said Steve Basra, Toyota Motor North America, Connected Technologies group vice president. "We aim to deliver innovative features to our drivers. With Collision Assistance, we're offering additional safety and peace of mind."

Collision Assistance is an extension of the Safety Connect suite of features available to Toyota and Lexus owners who have an active subscription or are within the trial period of select 2018 model year or newer Toyota and Lexus vehicles. After the driver has confirmed they are safe and without injury, the Collision Assistance app can be used to guide drivers to collect important accident documentation, connect them to a network of auto insurers for optional claim submission and provide search capabilities to help locate a collision repair facility. The feature will prompt drivers through the entire process, from data gathering and insurance claim management all the way through collision repair.

"Toyota is taking a comprehensive approach to post-collision management, and we're proud to support its mission to deliver world-class safety experiences to drivers," said Andreas Hecht, CCC's OEM Services Group SVP. "By using CCC's technology to establish a personal, near-real time connection with drivers, automakers can positively impact the often-stressful post-collision experience."

The Collision Assistance Feature is made available to Toyota and Lexus owners through the Owners App. Toyota and Lexus Owners App downloads are available for iPhone® or Android™ smartphones. Click here to learn more about Collision Assistance.

About Toyota
Toyota (

NYSE:TM, Financial) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. for more than 60 years and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands, plus our nearly 1,500 dealerships.

Toyota has created a tremendous value chain and directly employs more than 36,000 in the U.S. The company has contributed world-class design, engineering and assembly of more than 30 million cars and trucks at our nine manufacturing plants, 10 including our joint venture in Alabama that begins production in 2021.

To help inspire the next generation for a career in STEM-based fields, including mobility, Toyota launched its virtual education hub at www.TourToyota.com with an immersive experience and chance to visit many of our U.S. manufacturing facilities. The hub also includes a series of free STEM-based lessons and curriculum through Toyota USA Foundation partners, virtual field trips and more. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

About CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc.
CCC Intelligent Solutions Inc. (CCC) (NYSE: CCCS) is a leading SaaS platform for the multi-trillion-dollar P&C insurance economy powering operations for insurers, repairers, automakers, part suppliers, lenders and more. CCC cloud technology connects more than 30,000 businesses digitizing mission-critical workflows, commerce and customer experiences. A trusted leader in AI, IoT, customer experience, network and workflow management, CCC delivers innovations that keep people's lives moving forward when it matters most. Learn more about CCC at www.cccis.com.

Media Contacts:

Corey Proffitt
646-971-4522
[email protected]

Michelle Hellyar
773-791-3675
[email protected]

Toyota_Corp_Red_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA71513&sd=2021-08-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/toyota-debuts-mobile-collision-assistance-service-301352966.html

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA71513&Transmission_Id=202108110800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA71513&DateId=20210811
