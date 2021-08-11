BlueCity to Report Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results on Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

BlueCity to Report Second Quarter 2021 Unaudited Financial Results on Tuesday, August 24, 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BEIJING, Aug. 11, 2021

BEIJING, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- BlueCity Holdings Limited ("BlueCity" or the "Company") (NASDAQ: BLCT), a world's leading online LGBTQ platform, today announced that it will report its second quarter 2021 unaudited financial results on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, before the U.S. market opens.

BlueCity's management team will host an earnings conference call at 8:00 AM on Tuesday, August 24, 2021, U.S. Eastern Time (8:00 PM on August 24, 2021, Beijing/Hong Kong Time).

Please register in advance of the conference using the link provided below. Conference access information will be provided upon registration.

Participant Online Registration: http://apac.directeventreg.com/registration/event/5799482

A replay of the conference call may be accessed by phone at the following numbers until September 1, 2021. To access the replay, please reference the conference ID 5799482.


Phone Number

International

+61 2 8199-0299

United States

+1 (855) 452-5696

Hong Kong

+852 800963117

Mainland China

+86 4006322162

+86 8008700205

A live and archived webcast of the conference call will be available on the company's investors relations website at https://ir.blue-city.com/.

About BlueCity

BlueCity (NASDAQ: BLCT) is a world-leading online LGBTQ platform providing a full suite of services to foster connections and enhance the wellbeing of the LGBTQ community through its portfolio of brands. BlueCity's mobile app Blued enables users to conveniently and safely connect with each other, express themselves and access professional health-related services. Available in 13 languages, Blued connects users in about 170 countries and it is the largest online LGBTQ community in China, India, Korea, Thailand and Vietnam. BlueCity's portfolio of brands also includes Finka, a leading gay social networking app for a younger generation in China, and LESDO, a leading lesbian social networking app in China.

For more information, please contact:

In China:

BlueCity Holdings Limited
Ms. Lingling Kong
Investor Relations Director
Phone: +86 10-5876-9662
Email: [email protected]

The Blueshirt Group
Ms. Susie Wang
Phone: +86 138-1081-7475
Email: [email protected]

In the United States:

The Blueshirt Group
Ms. Julia Qian
Phone: +1 973-619-3227
Email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=CN71897&sd=2021-08-11 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bluecity-to-report-second-quarter-2021-unaudited-financial-results-on-tuesday-august-24-2021-301353194.html

SOURCE BlueCity Holdings Limited

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CN71897&Transmission_Id=202108110800PR_NEWS_USPR_____CN71897&DateId=20210811
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment