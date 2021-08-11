Logo
Amcor Announces Breakthrough Healthcare Lidding Technology for Combination Products

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

- Developed in collaboration with a leading healthcare company

- Ideal for combination healthcare products, such as devices with an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient

- Technology leverages Amcor's best-in-class innovation and R&D capabilities

PR Newswire

ZURICH, Aug. 11, 2021

ZURICH, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Amcor, a global leader in developing and producing a diverse offering of responsible packaging solutions, today announced the launch of a proprietary healthcare lidding technology that will be utilized for combination products – those consisting of two or more regulated components (device, drug or biologic).

Amcor.jpg

This latest innovation from Amcor is based on a patented inert film development and laminate design. It provides a lidding solution that can withstand heat sterilization, the process of preserving and sterilizing items, while preventing drug uptake into the packaging. The packaging solution is ideal for combination healthcare products, such as devices with an Active Pharmaceutical Ingredient (API) that forms the basis of a medicine. It ensures machinability, integrity after sterilization, as well as a convenient peel opening for patients. The features of the new product complement Amcor's existing healthcare portfolio, which range from lidding for demanding sterilization environments to high barrier overwraps protecting eye droppers and medications for the eye.

Amcor collaborated with Johnson & Johnson Vision over the course of several years to develop the lidding technology for use with contact lenses. Each company contributed specific skills and perspective, notably Amcor's expertise with film extrusion, lamination and conversion for healthcare, and J&J Vision's expertise on ophthalmic device packaging requirements.

Peter Konieczny, Amcor's Chief Commercial Officer said: "We are bringing together industry-leading innovation and close customer relationships to develop the packaging solutions of the future. With this next-generation healthcare lidding technology we are opening a world of possibilities for products using active pharma ingredients. We look forward to extending this differentiated lidding technology to additional combination products in the future."

To find out more about Amcor's innovative healthcare packaging solutions go to www.amcor.com/healthcare.

About Amcor Amcor is a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home- and personal-care, and other products. Amcor works with leading companies around the world to protect their products and the people who rely on them, differentiate brands, and improve supply chains through a range of flexible and rigid packaging, specialty cartons, closures, and services. The company is focused on making packaging that is increasingly light-weighted, recyclable and reusable, and made using an increasing amount of recycled content. Around 47,000 Amcor people generate US$12.5 billion in sales from operations that span about 230 locations in 40-plus countries. NYSE: AMCR; ASX: AMC

www.amcor.com I LinkedIn I Facebook I Twitter I YouTube

favicon.png?sn=LN71858&sd=2021-08-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/amcor-announces-breakthrough-healthcare-lidding-technology-for-combination-products-301353135.html

SOURCE Amcor

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LN71858&Transmission_Id=202108110800PR_NEWS_USPR_____LN71858&DateId=20210811
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

