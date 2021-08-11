Logo
Viewpoint Collaborate Conference Broadens Reach, Opens Registration for 10th Annual Event

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Virtual Event Offers Expert Insight on Current and Projected Construction Industry Trends and Continuing Professional Education (CPE) Credit Options Beyond Clientbase

PR Newswire

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 11, 2021

PORTLAND, Ore., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Viewpoint, a Trimble Company (NASDAQ: TRMB) and construction management software leader, today announced that registration is open for its annual Collaborate construction technology user conference, which will be held virtually September 14-16, 2021.

The event will bring thousands of construction industry professionals together to address industry challenges, share best practices, receive product training, network and learn from one another. Both current customers and all construction industry professionals will have free access to the conference. The keynote on the second day of the event will also feature world-class athlete, fitness & wellness advocate, TV host, home chef and mother of two Laila Ali as guest keynote speaker.

"In 2020, we were able to reach so many more through the digital format; we wanted to continue that inclusion, and add even more value," said Matt Harris, general manager, Viewpoint. "All construction industry professionals will benefit from the thought leadership content focused on solving the industry's leading business challenges, and we've added product-specific deep dive training sessions as well as product learning paths in our Viewpoint Academy to extend the benefit for our customers."

Under the theme "Where Construction Connects," the event will feature:

  • 26 construction industry and thought leadership-focused sessions over the first two days tailored to construction finance, operations, management and IT roles
  • Keynotes from four-time undefeated boxing world champion Laila Ali as well as Viewpoint and Trimble executives
  • A third full day of product training and tips, walkthroughs and insider insights for both new and long term customers in the Viewpoint Academy
  • Deep dives into the Trimble construction ecosystem and product connections that drive value and save time
  • Expert insight on the economic outlook for the construction industry
  • Spotlight into how others are using diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) to improve company culture and project outcomes
  • The opportunity to earn up to 6 CPEs free of charge
  • Networking opportunities with other like-minded industry professionals

To register for this year's event and learn about additional exhibitor opportunities, visit collaborate.viewpoint.com. Viewpoint is again offering comprehensive sponsorships and exhibitor options for a virtual environment, so new and returning suppliers and vendors are encouraged to explore the range of available options.

About Viewpoint:
Viewpoint, a Trimble Company (NASDAQ: TRMB), enables contractors to better manage their projects, processes and people, using the data gathered to lower risk and improve margins. The ViewpointOne construction management software suite integrates operations across the office, team and field to improve project profitability and enhance productivity. With nearly 8,000 clients, including more than 40 percent of the ENR 400, Viewpoint's innovations are transforming the construction industry by fully integrating operations across financial and HR systems, project management tools and mobile field solutions. For more information, visit:www.viewpoint.com.

favicon.png?sn=SF71569&sd=2021-08-11 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viewpoint-collaborate-conference-broadens-reach-opens-registration-for-10th-annual-event-301352960.html

SOURCE Viewpoint

rt.gif?NewsItemId=SF71569&Transmission_Id=202108110800PR_NEWS_USPR_____SF71569&DateId=20210811
