T. Rowe Price Group Reports Preliminary Month-End Assets Under Management For July 2021

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BALTIMORE, Aug. 11, 2021

BALTIMORE, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ-GS: TROW) today reported preliminary month-end assets under management of $1.64 trillion as of July 31, 2021. Client transfers from mutual funds to other portfolios, including trusts and separate accounts, were $0.3 billion in July 2021 and $15.1 billion for the year-to-date period ended July 31, 2021. These client transfers include $0.2 billion and $11.0 billion, respectively, transferred to the target-date retirement trusts during July and the year-to-date period.

The firm's assets under management as of July 31, 2021, and for the prior quarter- and year-end, by investment vehicle, asset class, and in the firm's target date retirement portfolios are as follows:



As of



Preliminary(a)





(in billions)


7/31/2021


6/30/2021


12/31/2020

U.S. mutual funds







Equity


$

557



$

551



$

498


Fixed income, including money market


86



86



79


Multi-asset(b)


231



229



217




874



866



794


Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products







Equity


438



435



397


Fixed income, including money market


93



92



89


Multi-asset(b)


231



230



190




762



757



676


Total assets under management


$

1,636



$

1,623



$

1,470


Target date retirement products


$

381



$

379



$

332



(a)

Preliminary - subject to adjustment

(b)

The underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios have been aggregated and presented as a separate line and not reported in the equity and fixed income lines.

Founded in 1937, Baltimore-based T. Rowe Price (troweprice.com) is a global investment management organization that provides a broad array of mutual funds, subadvisory services, and separate account management for individual and institutional investors, retirement plans, and financial intermediaries. The organization also offers a variety of sophisticated investment planning and guidance tools. T. Rowe Price's disciplined, risk-aware investment approach focuses on diversification, style consistency, and fundamental research.

Supplemental Information

The following table reflects the data with the underlying assets under management of the multi-asset portfolios included within the equity and fixed income lines.



As of



Preliminary(a)





(in billions)


7/31/2021


6/30/2021


12/31/2020

U.S. mutual funds







Equity and blended assets


$

726



$

719



$

661


Fixed income, including money market


148



147



133




874



866



794


Subadvised and separate accounts and other investment products







Equity and blended assets


618



615



546


Fixed income, including money market


144



142



130




762



757



676


Total assets under management


$

1,636



$

1,623



$

1,470



(a) Preliminary - subject to adjustment

SOURCE T. Rowe Price Group, Inc.

