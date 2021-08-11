Allegiant Reports July 2021 Traffic

PR Newswire
LAS VEGAS, Aug. 11, 2021
LAS VEGAS, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for July 2021.
Scheduled Service – Year Over Two-Year Comparison
July 2021
July 2019
Change
Passengers
1,852,193
1,740,997
6.4%
Revenue passenger miles (000)
1,591,306
1,483,724
7.3%
Available seat miles (000)
1,957,736
1,682,024
16.4%
Load factor
81.3%
88.2%
(6.9pts)
Departures
13,428
11,832
13.5%
Average stage length (miles)
834
834
0.0%
Total System* - Year Over Two-Year Comparison
July 2021
July 2019
Change
Passengers
1,857,678
1,750,065
6.1%
Available seat miles (000)
1,982,157
1,725,577
14.9%
Departures
13,634
12,165
12.1%
Average stage length (miles)
832
833
(0.1%)
Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison
July 2021
July 2020
Change
Passengers
1,852,193
894,679
107.0%
Revenue passenger miles (000)
1,591,306
768,714
107.0%
Available seat miles (000)
1,957,736
1,516,821
29.1%
Load factor
81.3%
50.7%
30.6pts
Departures
13,428
10,370
29.5%
Average stage length (miles)
834
843
(1.1%)
Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison
July 2021
July 2020
Change
Passengers
1,857,678
896,478
107.2%
Available seat miles (000)
1,982,157
1,533,852
29.2%
Departures
13,634
10,559
29.1%
Average stage length (miles)
832
838
(0.7%)
*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.
Preliminary Financial Results
$ per gallon
July 2021 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system
$2.19
Allegiant Travel Company
Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF
