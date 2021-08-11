Allegiant Reports July 2021 Traffic

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for July 2021.

Scheduled Service – Year Over Two-Year Comparison



July 2021 July 2019 Change Passengers 1,852,193 1,740,997 6.4% Revenue passenger miles (000) 1,591,306 1,483,724 7.3% Available seat miles (000) 1,957,736 1,682,024 16.4% Load factor 81.3% 88.2% (6.9pts) Departures 13,428 11,832 13.5% Average stage length (miles) 834 834 0.0%

Total System* - Year Over Two-Year Comparison



July 2021 July 2019 Change Passengers 1,857,678 1,750,065 6.1% Available seat miles (000) 1,982,157 1,725,577 14.9% Departures 13,634 12,165 12.1% Average stage length (miles) 832 833 (0.1%)

Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison



July 2021 July 2020 Change Passengers 1,852,193 894,679 107.0% Revenue passenger miles (000) 1,591,306 768,714 107.0% Available seat miles (000) 1,957,736 1,516,821 29.1% Load factor 81.3% 50.7% 30.6pts Departures 13,428 10,370 29.5% Average stage length (miles) 834 843 (1.1%)

Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison



July 2021 July 2020 Change Passengers 1,857,678 896,478 107.2% Available seat miles (000) 1,982,157 1,533,852 29.2% Departures 13,634 10,559 29.1% Average stage length (miles) 832 838 (0.7%)

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results



$ per gallon July 2021 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system $2.19





Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

