Allegiant Reports July 2021 Traffic

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 11, 2021

LAS VEGAS, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Allegiant Travel Company (NASDAQ: ALGT) today reported preliminary passenger traffic results for July 2021.

Allegiant_Logo.jpg

Scheduled Service – Year Over Two-Year Comparison


July 2021

July 2019

Change

Passengers

1,852,193

1,740,997

6.4%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,591,306

1,483,724

7.3%

Available seat miles (000)

1,957,736

1,682,024

16.4%

Load factor

81.3%

88.2%

(6.9pts)

Departures

13,428

11,832

13.5%

Average stage length (miles)

834

834

0.0%

Total System* - Year Over Two-Year Comparison


July 2021

July 2019

Change

Passengers

1,857,678

1,750,065

6.1%

Available seat miles (000)

1,982,157

1,725,577

14.9%

Departures

13,634

12,165

12.1%

Average stage length (miles)

832

833

(0.1%)

Scheduled Service – Year Over Year Comparison


July 2021

July 2020

Change

Passengers

1,852,193

894,679

107.0%

Revenue passenger miles (000)

1,591,306

768,714

107.0%

Available seat miles (000)

1,957,736

1,516,821

29.1%

Load factor

81.3%

50.7%

30.6pts

Departures

13,428

10,370

29.5%

Average stage length (miles)

834

843

(1.1%)

Total System* - Year Over Year Comparison


July 2021

July 2020

Change

Passengers

1,857,678

896,478

107.2%

Available seat miles (000)

1,982,157

1,533,852

29.2%

Departures

13,634

10,559

29.1%

Average stage length (miles)

832

838

(0.7%)

*Total system includes scheduled service and fixed fee contract. System revenue passenger miles and system load factor are not useful statistics as system available seat miles include both ASMs flown by fixed fee flying as well as non-revenue producing repositioning flights used for operational needs. Fixed fee flying is better measured through dollar contribution versus operational statistics.

Preliminary Financial Results


$ per gallon

July 2021 estimated average fuel cost per gallon – system

$2.19



Allegiant Travel Company

Las Vegas-based Allegiant (NASDAQ: ALGT) is an integrated travel company with an airline at its heart, focused on connecting customers with the people, places and experiences that matter most. Since 1999, Allegiant Air has linked travelers in small-to-medium cities to world-class vacation destinations with all-nonstop flights and industry-low average fares. Today, Allegiant's all-Airbus fleet serves communities across the nation, with base airfares less than half the cost of the average domestic roundtrip ticket. For more information, visit us at Allegiant.com. Media information, including photos, is available at http://gofly.us/iiFa303wrtF

ALGT/G

Note: This news release was accurate at the date of issuance. However, information contained in the release July have changed. If you plan to use the information contained herein for any purpose, verification of its continued accuracy is your responsibility.

For further information please visit the company's investor website: http://ir.allegiantair.com

Reference to the Company's website above does not constitute incorporation of any of the information thereon into this news release.

Allegiant Media Contact:


Investor Inquiries:

Hilarie Grey


Sherry Wilson

email: [email protected]


email: [email protected]

favicon.png?sn=LA71705&sd=2021-08-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/allegiant-reports-july-2021-traffic-301352992.html

SOURCE Allegiant Travel Company

rt.gif?NewsItemId=LA71705&Transmission_Id=202108110900PR_NEWS_USPR_____LA71705&DateId=20210811
