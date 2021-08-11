Lowe's Companies, Inc. to Host Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on August 18th

PR Newswire

MOORESVILLE, N.C., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) announced today that it will hold its Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call on Wednesday, August 18, 2021 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A webcast will be available by visiting the Quarterly Earnings section of the Lowe's Investor Relations website, ir.lowes.com. Supplemental materials will be available fifteen minutes prior to the start of the conference call.

What: Second Quarter 2021 Earnings Conference Call

When: 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Where: Visit the Quarterly Earnings section of the Lowe's Investor Relations website, ir.lowes.com.

How: Listen live online and view the supplemental materials by following the directions above

A webcast replay of the call can be accessed from 12:00 p.m. ET on August 18, 2021 through August 17, 2022 by visiting Events & Presentations on our Investor Relations website and clicking on Q2 2021 Lowe's Companies, Inc. Earnings Conference Call.

Lowe's Companies, Inc. (NYSE: LOW) is a FORTUNE® 50 home improvement company serving approximately 20 million customers a week in the United States and Canada. With fiscal year 2020 sales of nearly $90 billion, Lowe's and its related businesses operate or service more than 2,200 home improvement and hardware stores and employ over 300,000 associates. Based in Mooresville, N.C., Lowe's supports the communities it serves through programs focused on creating safe, affordable housing and helping to develop the next generation of skilled trade experts. For more information, visit Lowes.com.

LOW-IR

