Simply Business Offers Insurance to Third-Party Sellers Through Amazon Insurance Accelerator

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Simply Business Offers Insurance to Third-Party Sellers Through Amazon Insurance Accelerator

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2021

BOSTON, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Simply Business, Inc., a Boston-based digital insurance agency focused on small businesses, today announced its participation in the newly created Amazon Insurance Accelerator to distribute product liability insurance solutions to its third-party sellers.

Simply_Business_Offers_Insurance.jpg

"We've seen rapid growth in the e-commerce industry over the last several years, and we're looking forward to extending our digital proposition to Amazon's third-party sellers," said David Summers, Group CEO of Simply Business. "We work with a growing number of nationally recognized insurance providers and are committed to providing business owners with choice, and a fast and simple insurance-buying experience."

Amazon requires third-party sellers to obtain product liability coverage after reaching certain sales thresholds, and the Amazon Insurance Accelerator helps sellers more easily and affordably secure this insurance. More details of the program can be found here.

Participating in Amazon Insurance Accelerator is yet another example of how Simply Business is changing the way small business owners protect the businesses they have worked hard to build.

For more information about Simply Business, please visit SimplyBusiness.com.

About Simply Business
Simply Business is changing the way small business owners find business insurance by offering customers tailored insurance coverage online. The company began in the United Kingdom and expanded to the United States in 2017, naming Boston home. With over 750,000 customers globally, Simply Business has become a leader in the space through its commitment to a customer-first model, focusing heavily on simplicity, choice and value.

Simply Business is a wholly owned subsidiary of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE: TRV).

Follow Simply Business on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Media Contact:
Jackie Dunn
[email protected]

Simply_Business_Logo.jpg

favicon.png?sn=NE71254&sd=2021-08-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/simply-business-offers-insurance-to-third-party-sellers-through-amazon-insurance-accelerator-301353195.html

SOURCE Simply Business

rt.gif?NewsItemId=NE71254&Transmission_Id=202108110900PR_NEWS_USPR_____NE71254&DateId=20210811
Not a Premium Member of GuruFocus? Sign up for a free 7-day trial here.
Rating:
NaN / 5 ( votes)

Please Login to leave a comment