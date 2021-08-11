Iridium Receives 2021 James S. Cogswell Outstanding Industrial Security Achievement Award

PR Newswire

MCLEAN, Va., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: IRDM) is proud to announce that its Tempe, Arizona facility was awarded the 2021 Cogswell Award by the Defense Counterintelligence and Security Agency (DCSA), during the annual Society of Industrial Security Professionals (NCMS) annual training seminar. Less than 1% of eligible companies are selected each year to receive this award, given to cleared U.S. defense contractors who consistently, and at the highest level, demonstrate a commitment to excellence and leadership in the Industrial Security community.

Selection criteria for the annual award includes establishing and sustaining security programs that exceed industry requirements and providing leadership to other cleared facilities while establishing best practices to maintain the highest security standards. Facilities are nominated by a DCSA industrial security representative and are required to have at least two consecutive superior industrial security review ratings to be considered.

"Iridium is honored to be recognized as a leader in establishing and maintaining a security program that exceeds National Industrial Security Program requirements as a DoD contractor," said Cindy Sims, director of compliance and security, Iridium. "The Iridium security team is committed to upholding and surpassing the highest standards for Industrial Security excellence."

