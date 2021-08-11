SOBRsafe Piloting with National Detection Technology Distributor

PR Newswire

BOULDER, Colo., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- SOBR Safe, Inc. (OTC: SOBR) (SOBRsafe™ or the Company), developers of a touch-based alcohol screening and reporting safety solution, today announced it has launched a pilot program with leading alcohol detection specialists House Arrest Systems, Inc. (HAS). Founded in 2010, HAS provides electronic solutions to customers in 28 states and Canada, with a focus on the Mid-South and Mid-Atlantic regions. HAS is introducing SOBRsafe's technology to a variety of potential customers in the trucking and manufacturing industries, as well as in new markets throughout the criminal justice system.

"In almost 20 years in addiction and recovery management, rarely have I seen a solution with as much potential as SOBRsafe's," stated HAS Chief of Operations Joel Davenport. "This technology has innumerable applications, and I anticipate installing it with significant employers in the coming weeks. I am excited to get in on the ground floor with SOBRsafe, and I believe we can effect great change in the industry together."

Followed SOBRsafe Chairman and CRO Dave Gandini, "We feel that our touch-based alcohol detection products are ideal for alcohol management and occupational safety distributors, and that is being validated by established market leader HAS. We seek to provide HAS another strong, recurring revenue stream and a means to further monetize their carefully curated rolodex. To have enthusiastic industry experts already in our corner bodes well for a company at our commercial rollout stage."

HAS has been offering electronic monitoring services to the criminal justice system since 2010. It provides an array of solutions which are tailored to each individual client, including GPS monitoring and alcohol monitoring. Because of the leading-edge technology used by HAS, violations can be detected almost instantly and reported to the courts, typically within one business day. In 2014 the company expanded its services to persons with disabilities and Alzheimer's patients, to assist their caregivers in providing maximum safety at all times. We remain committed to using the latest technology to provide the most comprehensive accountability solutions.

The annual cost of alcohol abuse in the U.S. is $249 billion. Nearly half of all industrial accidents with injuries are alcohol-related, and workers with an alcohol problem are 270% more likely to have an accident. In response, publicly-traded SOBRsafe™ has developed a proprietary, touch-based identity verification, alcohol detection and cloud-based reporting system. The technology is transferable across innumerable form factors, including personal wearables, stationary access control and for telematics integration. A preventative solution in a historically reactive industry, it is being readied for deployment for school buses, commercial fleets, workplaces, managed care, young drivers and more. This patent-pending alcohol detection solution helps prevent an intoxicated worker from taking the factory floor, or a driver the vehicle keys. An offender is immediately flagged, and the employer (or parent, rehab sponsor, etc.) is empowered to take the appropriate corrective actions.For more information, visit www.sobrsafe.com.

SOBR Safe, Inc.'s statements in this press release that are not historical fact and that relate to future plans or events are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements can be identified by use of words such as "believe," "expect," "plan," "anticipate," and similar expressions. These forward-looking statements include risks associated with changes in business conditions and similar events. The risks and uncertainties involved include those detailed from time to time in SOBR Safe, Inc.'s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including SOBRSafe, Inc.'s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K.

