Redline Communications Announces Initial Release of Next-Generation High-Capacity Virtual Fiber Product Line

Logo
Home
Homepage Membership Levels General Discussion Complete Stock List Value Conference The book Podcast Membership Data Coverage Founder's Message Free Trial
Screeners
GuruFocus Screeners
All-In-One Screener Dividend Income Portfolio Ben Graham Lost Formula Canadian Faster Growers CEO Buys CEO Buys after Price Drop > 20% Dividend Growth Portfolio Dividend Income Portfolio Fast Growers Hedge Fund Guru Top 10 Aggregated High Quality High Quality Low Capex w ROE ROC min High Quality & Low Capex High Yield Insider Buys Historical High Dividend Yields International Gurus' Top Holdings James Montier Short Screen Margin Decliners Mega Caps Peter Lynch & Warren Buffett Peter Lynch Growth w Lower Valuation Peter Lynch S&L Traded Below Book PFCF Screener Piotroski Score Screener Predictable Companies Profitable predictable margin expanders Stocks Sold w less Cash Good Companies The Stalwarts
My Screeners
Create My Screener
Value Screens
All-In-One Screener S&P 500 Map S&P 500 Bubble Buffett-Munger Screener Industry Overview Undervalued Predictable Benjamin Graham Net-Net 52-week/3Y/5Y Lows 52-week/3Y/5Y Highs Magic Formula(Greenblatt) Dividend Stocks Peter Lynch Screen S&P500 Grid Predictable Companies Spin Off List Historical Low P/B List Historical Low P/S List High Short Interest Upcoming Special Dividends Delisted Stocks
Model Portfolios
Performances Undervalued Predictable Buffett-Munger Low P/S Low P/B 52w Low Predictable Broadest Owned Most Weighted
Tools
Download Financial Data Excel-Add-In GURUF API Manual of Stocks DCF/Reverse DCF Calculator Download Guru Portfolios Download Insider Data Mobile APP
Gurus
Latest Guru Picks List of Gurus Real Time Picks Guru Portfolio Top 10 Holdings View Guru Bargains Hot Picks Aggregated Portfolio Consensus Picks ETFS Score Board Sector Picks International Picks Industry Trends Geographic Trend Options European Shorting
Warren Buffett Bill Gates Mohnish Pabrai Carl Icahn George Soros David Tepper Seth Klarman Bill Ackman Joel Greenblatt Charlie Munger
Insiders
All Insiders CEO Buys/Sells Insider Trends Insider Cluster CFO Buys/Sells Guru + Insider Double Buys Triple buys/Sells Canadian Insider Dutch Insider
Market
Market Valuation
Buffett Indicator Industry Overview U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Shiller P/E Global Market Valuations Economic Data Shiller P/E by Sectors Buffett Assets Allocation GF Value for SP500 Index
Economic Indicators
The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) SP 500 Index Nasdaq Composite Index Gross Domestic Product (GDP) Shiller PE Ratio of Wilshire 5000 over GNP Civilian Unemployment Rate Russell 2000 Small Cap Price Index CBOE Volatility Index (VIX) Total Nonfarm Payrolls: All Employees More...
By Country
USA India China More
Articles
Articles
Editors' Picks Q&A with Gurus Top Ranked News Value Idea Contest
Submit Articles
Submit Article Online Writers Wanted
Tutorials
Tutorials & Webinars FAQ Change Log Contact Us
Support
Chat Support
Create a ticket
Login
Get 7-Day Free Trial
Free Trial ($449/year) Refer a Friend and Earn $50

Redline Communications Announces Initial Release of Next-Generation High-Capacity Virtual Fiber Product Line

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

PR Newswire

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021

The RDL-3203 Ellipse Tri-band Enables 1.3 Gbps High-Capacity Throughput Connectivity for Streaming Applications in Remote Industrial Locations with Challenging Environmental Conditions

TORONTO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Redline Communications Group Inc. ("Redline Communications") (TSX: RDL), a leading provider of mission-critical data infrastructure for remote and harsh environments, announces today the release of the RDL-3203 Ellipse, as part of the latest addition to Redline's award-winning Virtual Fiber™ product line, the RDL-3200 family. The innovative RDL-3203 is built on top of the Redline tri-band architecture, which offers an outstanding 1.3 Gbps throughput capacity and ultimate flexibility for real-time applications, configurations, and network planning for remote industrial deployments. The RDL-3203 delivers cost-efficient, powerful processing capabilities that reliably transport a wide range of point-to-point (PTP) and point-to-multipoint (PMP) industrial-grade communications in congested RF environments and challenging weather conditions. The tentative early availability of the RDL-3203 is expected as early as Q4 2021.

Redline_Logo.jpg

The RDL-3203 delivers cost-efficient, powerful processing capabilities and availability is expected as early as Q4 2021.

The uniquely rugged and reliable RDL-3200 family features:

  • Tri-band technology brings gigabit per second capacity and beyond for the ultra-broadband service
  • Software Defined Radio (SDR) architecture allows for continuous improvement, enhanced reliability, longer service lifetime, and in turn protects the customer's investment for lowered OPEX and CAPEX
  • Flexible channel sizes provide the optimal performance even in a congested RF environment
  • Lower than 10 ms latency, optimal for transporting mission-critical applications
  • Low power consumption, suitable for alternative power sources, including solar panel
  • All-outdoor rugged radio units, capable of operating in harsh and remote industrial environments
  • Industry best cybersecurity protection

The RDL-3200 line provides outstanding spectral efficiency in its class for industry-leading speed and capacity. With Redline's commitment to continuously enhance the software, the SDR architecture allows for evolution over time via remote upgrades to continuously protect the customer's investment. It also provides the longest deployment range of its competitors for excellent coverage. The rugged design and high-speed over-the-air data rates significantly improve operational efficiency and makes it ideal for industrial organizations requiring time-sensitive data and reliable transport for backhaul, HD video, voice, SCADA, and M2M. RedCare advanced protection is included with all deployments to provide guaranteed long-term, uninterrupted service anywhere in the world. As part of Redline's extensive RedCare program, our Technical Assistance Center (TAC) ensures 24/7 technical support for any emergencies or inquiries.

"There is a continuous demand for real-time mission-critical applications and that demand translates to the need for more reliable bandwidth," comments Reno Moccia, EVP of Sales & Marketing of Redline Communication. "The RDL-3200 family was built to support the growth of data requirements and flexibility. The RDL-3203 complements our current RDL-3000 line, and together, they provide a total solution for customers."

To learn more about RDL-3200, visit https://www2.rdlcom.com/rdl-3200.

About Redline Communications

Redline Communications (TSX:RDL) designs and manufactures powerful wide-area wireless networks for mission-critical applications in challenging locations. Redline networks are used by Oil & Gas companies onshore and offshore, Mining companies on surface and underground operations, Distribution Utilities for last mile broadband, Municipalities to remotely monitor infrastructure, and by specialized telecom service providers to deliver premium services. Hundreds of businesses worldwide rely on Redline to engineer, plan and deliver ruggedized, secure and reliable networks for their IoT, voice, data, and video communications needs. For more information, visit www.rdlcom.com.

favicon.png?sn=CL71588&sd=2021-08-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/redline-communications-announces-initial-release-of-next-generation-high-capacity-virtual-fiber-product-line-301352847.html

SOURCE Redline Communications

rt.gif?NewsItemId=CL71588&Transmission_Id=202108110830PR_NEWS_USPR_____CL71588&DateId=20210811
NaN / 5 ( votes) 0

Please Login to leave a comment