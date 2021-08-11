Logo
Alliance Creative Group (ACGX) Reports Total Revenue of $2,619,790 for Second Quarter of 2021 with YTD Net Income of $288,574

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

2021 Six Month YTD Revenues Increased $773,666 compared to 1st 6 months of 2020

PR Newswire

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2021

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Alliance Creative Group, Inc., (http://www.AllianceCreativeGroup.com) (OTC: ACGX) is pleased to announce the results of Operations for the Three Months Ending June 30, 2021.

Revenues for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 ("Q2 2021") were $2,619,790

Gross Profits for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 ("Q2 2021") were $659,225

Net Income for the quarter ending June 30, 2021 ("Q2 2021") were $41,098

The total assets on the Balance Sheet for the Alliance Creative Group as of 6/30/21 were $3,821,342.

The total outstanding common shares as of June 30, 2021 ("Q2 2021") were 1,739,611 with 1,149,023 of those shares in the float.

The Company ended the quarter and year with $16,867 Cash on hand.

Total Stockholder Equity as of 06/30/21 was $1,557,457

The full financial statement, balance sheet, statement of operations, cash flow statement, and disclosure statements are posted on the OTC Market Company website at www.OTCmarkets.com under the stock symbol ACGX in the section for filings and disclosure and on www.ACGX,us in the investor relations section.

Steve St. Louis, CEO of the Alliance Creative Group, Inc., said, "The second quarter of 2021 was a continuation of maintaining and growing revenues while paying down more liabilities to get us in a stronger position for the future. We are continuing to look at all opportunities and will update the public if and when anything changes."

About Alliance Creative Group, Inc.

Alliance Creative Group, Inc. (Stock Symbol: ACGX) is a Packaging Solutions Company focused on Retail Packaging and Packaging Management. ACG helps its clients from initial concept and packaging development through final production and managed inventory solutions. The core business has been around since 1997. ACG currently focuses mostly on providing solutions for flexible and clear packaging, folding cartons, vendor managed inventory supply chain services and fulfillment. Additional services include but are not limited to corrugated boxes, commercial printing, labels, and other products and services related to the printing or packaging of consumer products. ACG's team includes experts to provide high-quality packaging and printed products. The ACG experience includes very hands-on operational support out of 6 different warehouse locations and several national and international manufacturing partners. ACG provides customer support during the entire product process or cycle including but not limited to creating, warehousing, delivering, and replenishing their packaging products For more information, visit www.AllianceCreativeGroup.com or www.ACGX.us.

About PeopleVine

PeopleVine is a consolidated platform that allows businesses to build more personal relationships with their customers at scale. PeopleVine solves the problem businesses have creating and managing holistic relationships with their customers without using multiple products that only support a portion of the relationship building activities. PeopleVine seamlessly brings together the tools needed to market, sell, and operate a business with streamline efficiencies in a customer engagement suite and enables businesses to make data informed decisions to help generate revenue growth.

We are committed to being the most essential and adaptive SaaS engagement platform for companies that take a customer centric approach to business.

For more information www.PeopleVine.com

This news release contains forward-looking statements as defined by the bespeaks-caution doctrine. Forward-looking statements include statements concerning plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future events or performance, and underlying assumptions and other statements that are other than statements of historical facts. These statements are subject to uncertainties and risks including, but not limited to, product and service demand and acceptance, changes in technology, economic conditions, the impact of competition and pricing, government regulation, and other risks described in statements filed from time to time with the Securities and Exchange Commission. All such forward-looking statements, whether written or oral, and whether made by or on behalf of the Company, are expressly qualified by the cautionary statements that may accompany the forward-looking statements. In addition, the Company disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof.

Investor Relations and Media Contact

1-847-885-1800
[email protected]

favicon.png?sn=IO71764&sd=2021-08-11 View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/alliance-creative-group-acgx-reports-total-revenue-of-2-619-790-for-second-quarter-of-2021-with-ytd-net-income-of-288-574--301353242.html

SOURCE Alliance Creative Group, Inc.

