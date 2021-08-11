Logo
OPTAVIA® App Launches, One of First Innovations Coming Out of New Office Focused on Digital Experience

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

Recent launch and office expansion underscores company's commitment to technology and digital experience

PR Newswire

BALTIMORE, Aug. 11, 2021

BALTIMORE, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Medifast (NYSE: MED), the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, has announced the launch of the OPTAVIA app, a new digital tool for Clients that includes Lean & Green recipes and access to order history, auto-ship details, account information and more.

Medifast_OPTAVIA_app.jpg

Over the past several years, Medifast has invested in its digital infrastructure, with the goal of allowing Coaches to more efficiently run their businesses and better support Clients on their holistic health journeys. As a result, the company has built a world-class team of digital experts. The OPTAVIA app, which has been downloaded nearly 150,000 times since its launch in late July, is one of the first innovations resulting from this strategic focus on digital products and technology.

"As we continue to innovate and expand our offerings through the use of new technologies, we're providing Coaches with the tools they need to support their Clients effectively," said Dan Chard, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Medifast. "We are committed to developing digital products that make it easier for Coaches to support their Clients and for Clients to learn healthy habits so that, ultimately, we impact more lives."

The team behind the successful launch of the OPTAVIA app is based out of the company's new office in Lehi, UT, which houses experts in digital analytics, engineering, user experience and more. This division of the organization is devoted to bettering the Coach and Client experience through the continued development of a range of digital products and processes as well as data insights that will serve as the foundation for future releases.

The OPTAVIA app is available exclusively for members of the OPTAVIA Community and will be continually improved based on direct feedback from its users. It offers a one-stop-shop for all Client needs, from order history to a comprehensive Lean & Green recipe library, and aims to provide Clients with tools that, alongside Coach support, make healthy habits easy to adopt. OPTAVIA Connect, a new Coach app, is currently in development and will be designed to create efficiencies that improve Coach productivity and the Coach and Client experience. OPTAVIA Connect is expected to be available to all Coaches by the end of 2021.

"We're committed to delivering an iterative digital experience to our OPTAVIA Community and, above all, an unmatched Coach and Client experience," said Nicholas Johnson, President, Coach and Client Experience. "Our independent Coaches fuel our mission every single day, and we're dedicated to delivering tools that empower our Community to be more effective, efficient and successful through the use of technology."

Follow Medifast and OPTAVIA on social media for future company updates.

About Medifast®:

Medifast (NYSE: MED) is the global company behind one of the fastest-growing health and wellness communities, OPTAVIA®, which offers scientifically developed products, clinically proven plans and the support of Coaches and a Community to help Clients achieve Lifelong Transformation, One Healthy Habit at a Time®. Based on more than 40 years of experience, Medifast has redefined direct selling by combining the best aspects of the model. Its community of independent OPTAVIA Coaches has impacted 2 million lives and teaches Clients how to develop holistic healthy habits through the proprietary Habits of Health® Transformational System. Medifast is traded on the New York Stock Exchange and ranked second on FORTUNE's 100 Fastest-Growing Companies list in 2020. The company was also named to Forbes' 100 Most Trustworthy Companies in America list in 2017. For more information, visit MedifastInc.com or OPTAVIA.com and follow @Medifast on Twitter.

MED_MED_IDN_03_Medifast_Logo_CMYK.jpg

favicon.png?sn=PH71626&sd=2021-08-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/optavia-app-launches-one-of-first-innovations-coming-out-of-new-office-focused-on-digital-experience-301352850.html

SOURCE Medifast

rt.gif?NewsItemId=PH71626&Transmission_Id=202108110830PR_NEWS_USPR_____PH71626&DateId=20210811
