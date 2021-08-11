HOKA ONE ONE® Announces Latest Collaboration with Engineered Garments

PR Newswire

GOLETA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HOKA ONE ONE®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), announces its latest collaboration with Engineered Garments. The performance footwear and apparel brand has teamed up with the American- and Japanese-inspired street fashion label for the fourth time to create a special edition Bondi L. The all-gender style will be available at Nepenthes New York stores on August 12; and at Nepenthes Tokyo stores, on HOKA's U.S. and Japanese websites, and select retail partners on August 19th.

The exclusive collab features an all new take on the Bondi L, a lifestyle-focused riff on the HOKA's original maximal-cushion road shoe featuring a leather upper. Inspired by the concept of a "formal running shoe," the limited new Engineered Garments design fuses well-crafted materials and unique patterns to create an elevated version of the classic Bondi. Engineered with an early stage Meta-Rocker for a smooth ride through each step, this new street staple features a leather upper and wide footbed for inherent stability.

"For this design, I wanted to merge some of the staple elements of past Engineered Garments' shoe and boot collaborations into a sneaker. With the functionality and comfort of the Bondi L, I found it to be an open canvas and the perfect silhouette for this project." Said Daiki Suzuki, Founder and Creative Director of Engineered Garments. "I enjoyed the idea of utilizing prints like leopard and crocodile and adding texture by materializing them with calf hair and suede. These combinations are seen in some of our previous collaborations, now in a stylish performance-driven sneaker."

"Like HOKA, Engineered Garments is a brand unbound by the constraints of what others have done before it," said Gretchen Weimer, Vice President of Product at HOKA ONE ONE. "Our fourth collaboration with them showcases yet again the intersection of performance and fashion, and the brilliance that can result when the cutting edge of both those worlds come together to build something unique."

The All-Gender HOKA x EG Bondi L is available in four colorways: Black Cow Hair, Simply Taupe Cow Hair, Sand Leopard Print, and Brown Croc Print. The shoe retails for $200.

