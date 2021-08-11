Logo
HOKA ONE ONE® Announces Latest Collaboration with Engineered Garments

Author's Avatar
PRNewswire
Aug 11, 2021
Article's Main Image

The Fourth Partnership Between Two Groundbreaking Brands Will Feature A Bold New "formal" Take On The Lifestyle-centric Bondi L.

PR Newswire

GOLETA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021

GOLETA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- HOKA ONE ONE®, a division of Deckers Brands (NYSE: DECK), announces its latest collaboration with Engineered Garments. The performance footwear and apparel brand has teamed up with the American- and Japanese-inspired street fashion label for the fourth time to create a special edition Bondi L. The all-gender style will be available at Nepenthes New York stores on August 12; and at Nepenthes Tokyo stores, on HOKA's U.S. and Japanese websites, and select retail partners on August 19th.

HOKA_x_EG_Logo.jpg

The exclusive collab features an all new take on the Bondi L, a lifestyle-focused riff on the HOKA's original maximal-cushion road shoe featuring a leather upper. Inspired by the concept of a "formal running shoe," the limited new Engineered Garments design fuses well-crafted materials and unique patterns to create an elevated version of the classic Bondi. Engineered with an early stage Meta-Rocker for a smooth ride through each step, this new street staple features a leather upper and wide footbed for inherent stability.

"For this design, I wanted to merge some of the staple elements of past Engineered Garments' shoe and boot collaborations into a sneaker. With the functionality and comfort of the Bondi L, I found it to be an open canvas and the perfect silhouette for this project." Said Daiki Suzuki, Founder and Creative Director of Engineered Garments. "I enjoyed the idea of utilizing prints like leopard and crocodile and adding texture by materializing them with calf hair and suede. These combinations are seen in some of our previous collaborations, now in a stylish performance-driven sneaker."

"Like HOKA, Engineered Garments is a brand unbound by the constraints of what others have done before it," said Gretchen Weimer, Vice President of Product at HOKA ONE ONE. "Our fourth collaboration with them showcases yet again the intersection of performance and fashion, and the brilliance that can result when the cutting edge of both those worlds come together to build something unique."

The All-Gender HOKA x EG Bondi L is available in four colorways: Black Cow Hair, Simply Taupe Cow Hair, Sand Leopard Print, and Brown Croc Print. The shoe retails for $200.

About HOKA ONE ONE®
HOKA ONE ONE® is one of the fastest-growing performance footwear and apparel brands in history. Conceived in the mountains, HOKA footwear delivers an unprecedented combination of enhanced cushioning and support for a uniquely smooth ride. Every day, HOKA pushes the innovation and design of its footwear and apparel by teaming up with a deep roster of world champions, taste makers and everyday athletes. From finish lines to everyday life, HOKA fans love the brand for its bold and unexpected approach, and its belief in the power of humanity to create change for a better world. HOKA empowers a world of athletes to fly over the earth. For more information, visit hokaoneone.com or follow @hokaoneone. #TimeToFly

About Deckers Brands
Deckers Brands is a global leader in designing, marketing and distributing innovative footwear, apparel and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. The Company's portfolio of brands includes UGG®, KOOLABURRA®, HOKA ONE ONE®, Teva®, and Sanuk®. Deckers Brands products are sold in more than 50 countries and territories through select department and specialty stores, Company-owned and operated retail stores, and select online stores, including Company-owned websites. Deckers Brands has over 40 years of history building niche footwear brands into lifestyle market leaders attracting millions of loyal consumers globally. For more information, please visit www.deckers.com. 

HOKA ONE ONE Media Contacts 
Miranda Young
HOKA Global Brand Communications – PR
[email protected]

Gordon Wright
Outside PR
[email protected]

Farial Moss
Azione PR
[email protected]

HOKA_EG.jpg

HOKA_EG_107.jpg

favicon.png?sn=LA71505&sd=2021-08-11 View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/hoka-one-one-announces-latest-collaboration-with-engineered-garments-301352991.html

SOURCE HOKA ONE ONE

