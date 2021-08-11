Telit Announces New Product Line with SE150A4 Smart Module for Android™ OS IoT Devices

PR Newswire

LONDON, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --Telit, a global enabler of the Internet of Things (IoT), today launched the SE150A4 "system on module" series for retail and POS devices, home automation and security, law enforcement and other applications that need high data rates, advanced human-machine interfaces and edge computing functionality. Featuring Android OS and the Qualcomm QCM2150 solution, the new SE150A4 module marks another new product line introduction to better serve IoT device makers and customers. For more information, visit https://www.telit.com/smart-modules/.

With LTE Category 4 for maximum data rates of up to 150 Mbps downlink and 50 Mbps uplink, the SE150A4 series is ideal for bandwidth-intensive applications such as live, high-definition (1080p/30 fps) video from law enforcement cameras, home security systems and robots. Wi-Fi (802.11a/b/g/n) and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) 4.2 provide additional connection flexibility, along with an embedded multi-constellation GNSS (GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS and Galileo) receiver for high-performance positioning and navigation.

The SE150A4 series provides native support for integrated peripherals such as high-resolution touch displays, advanced cameras, sensors and audio interfaces, as well as SDIO 3.0, USB 2.0, UART, SPI and I2C digital interfaces. Android OS gives device OEMs, systems designers and other users access to a vast developer community and broad, deep selection of tools and ready-to-use software components.

Telit's precision engineering ensures that the modules' diverse set of hardware, software and other components are tightly integrated, which streamlines product development for device OEMs, systems designers and other users. All transceivers are expertly tuned to mitigate complexity in antenna pairing and integration, ensuring mission-critical-grade performance from all radios even when cellular is operating at peak transmit (Tx) power mode. Telit's security-by-design approach mitigates vulnerabilities with hardware-enabled features such as secure boot and trusted execution environment.

The modules are available in two versions. The SE150A4-NA for North America supports 13 LTE bands, including Band 14 for AT&T FirstNet Band and Bands 66 and 71 for T-Mobile, as well as 3G fallback. The SE150A4-EU for Europe and the rest of the world supports Band 28 and nine additional LTE bands, as well as 2G/3G fallback.

At just 40.5 x 40.5 mm, the LCC +LGA form factor allows easy integration in portable, wearable and handheld devices, including mobile point-of-sale terminals, medical monitors, industrial PDAs and telematics cameras. The modules are also ideal for fixed applications such as smart home gateways and alarm systems.

"Our cutting-edge IoT solutions and global ecosystem members are revolutionizing next-generation devices across industries," said Vieri Vanghi, vice president, product management, QUALCOMM Europe, Inc. "We are pleased to see Telit adopting the robust Qualcomm QCM2150 solution for their new SE150A4 series. This new module will help support applications and use cases beyond traditional embedded modules with support from our breakthrough connectivity and power-efficiency capabilities."

"As the foundation for the device it integrates, a smart module must provide best-in-class hardware, software and other key components, all carefully and tightly integrated to ensure optimal performance, reliability and security," said Martino Turcato, head of software product management, Telit. "Telit's new SE150A4 series sets the standard for what a smart module should be, leveraging our long history with Qualcomm Technologies and our commitment to providing solutions that help device OEMs and systems designers get their innovative new products to market fast."

