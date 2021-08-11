eMed™ and Quest Diagnostics Collaborate to Offer Guided COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Testing to Help Employers Foster Safer Workplaces

MIAMI and SECAUCUS, NJ, Aug. 11, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eMed™, a telehealth company democratizing healthcare through digital-point-of-care solutions, and Quest Diagnostics (: DGX), the world's leading provider of diagnostic information services, are collaborating to bring clinician-guided rapid antigen testing for COVID-19 to employers seeking to foster safer environments by decreasing the risk of COVID-19 exposure in their workplaces.

Through the collaboration, the two companies will leverage the BinaxNOW™ COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test, a self-administered, nasal swab antigen test that provides results in 15 minutes. An eMed Certified Guide supervises the testing process virtually, confirming employee identity, overseeing proper sample collection, and authenticating results during a telehealth visit.

Quest Diagnostics is the leading provider of employer population health and workplace drug testing services, serving thousands of employers across the United States. The company's services range from lab and biometric screening to behavioral and mental health interventions to telehealth, virtual care and flu clinics.

Organizations are now able to have rapid test kits delivered straight to employees’ homes. Individuals will receive their validated results via a digital health pass on their smart device, and employers will have access to a portal with consolidated employee test results. Individuals who test positive will have the option to undergo additional molecular testing through Quest Diagnostics to confirm their positive result. Quest provides gold-standard molecular diagnostic testing for COVID-19.

This solution uniquely offers employers the ability to efficiently screen for COVID-19 using rapid antigen testing and confirmatory molecular testing when necessary. Employees on international travel may use the BinaxNOW™ COVID-19 Ag Card Home Test during their trip to meet the CDC testing requirements for reentry into the U.S. Because rapid antigen testing specimen collection can be performed at home, or during business travel, testing may help identify infected individuals before they are able to enter the office, helping to reduce risk for other employees.

“The eMed digital point-of-care platform for verified COVID-19 testing and results reporting is innovative in the health testing and diagnostic services space, and that is our intent,” said Dr. Patrice Harris, eMed Co-Founder and CEO. “We are thrilled to be partnering with an industry leader like Quest Diagnostics to reach more people and further mitigate the impact of COVID-19 with convenient, accessible testing services, especially given the emergence of worrisome variants.”

“Employers are eager to keep their workplaces as safe as possible for their employees and their customers. While testing is one way to do this, many employees are unsure how to implement a testing program that will be effective and easy to execute,” said Jay G. Wohlgemuth, M.D., Senior Vice President and Chief Medical Officer, and head of Quest's Employer Population Health business. “Our collaboration with eMed allows employers to offer guided rapid antigen testing with access to gold-standard molecular testing to confirm positive results, providing an unmatched level of ease and quality, ensuring the likelihood of uptake by employees.”

This product has not been FDA cleared or approved; but has been authorized by FDA under an EUA;

This product has been authorized only for the detection of proteins from SARS- CoV-2, not for any other viruses or pathogens; and,

This product is only authorized for the duration of the declaration that circumstances exist justifying the authorization of emergency use of in vitro diagnostics for detection and/or diagnosis of COVID-19 under Section 564(b)(1) of the Federal Food, Drug and Cosmetic Act, 21 U.S.C. § 360bbb-3(b)(1), unless the declaration is terminated or authorization is revoked sooner.

